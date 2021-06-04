FMW Media, Inc.’s “New to The Street” TV Announces 6 Interviews Being Broadcast on NEWSMAX TV, Sunday, June 06, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s “New to The Street” TV broadcasting its national syndicated 1- hour show, Sunday, May 16, 2021 on NEWSMAX TV from 10-11AM ET.



“New To The Street’s” TV Sunday line-up features 6 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Digital Development Partners’ ( OTCMKTS: DGDM) and its subsidiary Black Bird Potentials’ interview with Mr. Eric Newlan, Vice-president and General Counsel,

2). AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.’s. (NASDAQ: AZRX) interview with Mr. James Sapirstein, CEO

3). TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS: TSPG) interview with Mr. Henry Val, CEO

4). Tamino Minerals, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS: TINO) interview with Mr. Pedro Garcia, CEO

5). AskVet, Inc.’s interview with Mr. Cal lai, CEO

6). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB: SWISF) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

Digital Development Partners’ ( OTC:DGDM) and its subsidiary Black Bird Potentials’ , Vice-president and General Counsel, Eric Newlan talks to “New To The Street” TV about their business and their growth of the Company’s unique CBD products. He provides descriptions of its MiteXstream, Grizzly Greek Naturals and Black Bird American Hemp ™ products.

The show interviews Mr. James Spairstein, Chairman & CEO of AzurRx BioPharma , Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), talking about AZRX’s biopharmaceutical products and therapies. He gives a comprehensive overview in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. And, provides insight on its FDA Phase 2 clinical trials on its lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis.

Mr. Henry Val, CEO of TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:TSPG) interview with “New To The Street” talks about the Company’s emerging and disruptive leadership in developing new ways for humanity to live in sustainable and “green” communities. And, a further discussion about their recently launch of their first project where TSPG has broken ground in Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico.

The show continues its broadcast with Mr. Pedro Garcia , CEO, at Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TINO) who talks about the Company’s mining concession and the exploration of high-grade gold deposits within the prolific gold producing geologic State of Sonora, Mexico. He further provides his outlook on the upwardly higher prices of Gold.

Another interview with Mr. Cal lai, the CEO of AskVet, Inc. walks our audiences through the evolution and development of the AskVet App. He explains the modern approach to pet health and wellness that is easy, convenient, and affordable.

Finally, “New To The Street”, welcomes back Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) CEO, Alian Ghiai, once again provide information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe ® and Sekur® . He further talks about keeping business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

About Digital Development Partners (OTCMKTS: DGDM):

DGDM, through its subsidiary, Black Bird Potentials, is the exclusive worldwide manufacturer and distributor for MiteXstreamTM, an EPA-certified plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. DGDM also manufactures and sells, under its Grizzly Creek Naturals brand name, CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. For more information- https://www.digitaldevelopmentpartners.com/ and https://twitter.com/DGDMCorporate

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI assets. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. AzurRx is also advancing two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-1022, for COVID-19 GI infections and FW-420, for Grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with clinical operations in Hayward, California. For more information- www.azurrx.com .

About TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG):

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. The Company offers its products and services to clients on a worldwide basis and currently maintains JVs and strategic alliances with installation, integration and energy consulting firms. TGI's strategy is to acquire new-patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give market advantage and generate shareholder value- https://www.tgipower.com/

ABOUT TaminoMinerals (OTCMKTS: TINO)

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a both a precious and base metals exploration company. It has mining exploration projections in the State of Sonora, Mexico - https://taminominerals.ca/ .

ABOUT AskVet, Inc.:

AskVet, Inc. is the #1 digital app resource for today’s pet parents, offering a modern approach to pet health and wellness that is easy, convenient, and affordable. The pet lovers at AskVet know each pet and their parent is unique, and created a customized experience with expert support each step of the way. We empower pet parents to address their pets’ needs confidently. That way, they can enjoy parenthood to the fullest – https://askvet.app/

About GlobeX Date Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobalX Date Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdatagroup.com . Sekur® is a Swill secure communication application offering secure and private voice messages, chat, self deleting chat, file transfer and email by any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with other Sekur users. All data traffic is hosted in witzerland using military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . SekurSafe® can securely manage and create encrypted passwords, store and share notes and document of all types, with the protection of Swiss Privacy Laws using military grade encryption - https://sekursafe.com .

