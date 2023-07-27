FMC's (NYSE:FMC) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.58

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 19th of October to $0.58. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

FMC's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, FMC's dividend was only 34% of earnings, however it was paying out 149% of free cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 32.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

FMC Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.54 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that FMC has been growing its earnings per share at 56% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think FMC's payments are rock solid. While FMC is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, FMC has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

