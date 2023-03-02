FMC (NYSE:FMC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of April to $0.58. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.8%.

FMC's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, FMC's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 39.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

FMC Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.36 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 20% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. FMC has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 27% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

FMC Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that FMC is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for FMC that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is FMC not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

