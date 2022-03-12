FM supports gender equality on International Women's Day 2022 and praised by Bertie Ahern

FM
·2 min read

On the 8th of March, The Former Prime Minister of Ireland spoke in support of real equality and justice for women

London, UK, March 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, FM, a metaverse project representing feminism, held a celebration in support of gender equality on Women's Day to express its support for women all over the world.

In the activity, the current core team of FM once again mentioned that under the influence of patriarchy, regardless of ethnic background, there have been a lot of inequalities between the sexes for a long time. Women suffer great inequality after getting married and having children, which is not in line with the original intention of many new generation independent women before marriage. FM stands for gender equality and empowers women to help them achieve economic and financial independence. In return, those women who get support will give back to FM. This loop will run permanently.

In addition to the support of fans all over the world, this FM activity has to be supported. The event and its operating philosophy were also appreciated by Bertie Ahern, former Irish Prime Minister. Bertie Ahern thinks FM is an interesting project.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdfuLBhAGAc

The Former Prime Minister of Ireland spoke in support of real equality and justice for women

FM officials also mentioned that although many independent women believe in feminism, they are willing to sacrifice themselves to pursue happiness for their families when they decide to tie the knot. But things went against their wishes. In the first few years of marriage, some of them suffered physical and verbal abuse from their spouses. To make matters worse, when they want to return to work to make a living, they find that the workplace is biased against married women and women with children. Unfortunately, women with profound knowledge and high quality can't create economic value for society. Research shows that more than half of married women leave the labor market. Among them, 56% of women choose to return to work within two years to support their families, explore their personal values and careers, or kill time. However, 77% of them find it difficult to return to work. Without support, divorced women will feel the pressure of raising children. As a result, they are forced to find unskilled and risky jobs to make a living.

Women will eventually succeed in the great progress of global gender equality through FM. FM welcomes women from all over the world: http://feministmetaverse.org

Media contact

Contact: Joseph

Company Name: Feminist Metaverse

Website: http://feministmetaverse.org

Email: service@feministmetaverse.org

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.


