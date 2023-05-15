FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FM) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM67m ÷ (RM744m - RM208m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Shipping industry.

Check out our latest analysis for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 63%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 98% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here