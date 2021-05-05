Flywire adds Gary Cunningham as Chief People Officer

Former Alphabet HR Leader brings over twenty years of experience to lead company’s global people and culture strategy

BOSTON, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced the addition of Gary Cunningham as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. In the role, Cunningham will oversee the company’s global people and culture functions, including talent acquisition, learning and development, people operations, employee experience and wellness.

“The growth and development of our global FlyMates (employees), and our culture continue to be one of our most important initiatives at Flywire,” said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. “Gary brings proven experience in cultivating and developing talent and building thriving, diverse and inclusive cultures. We are thrilled to have Gary join us as Chief People Officer”

Cunningham brings over twenty years of leadership experience in employee development and human resources related functions, including most recently at Waymo (an Alphabet subsidiary), where he led people and recruiting operations. Prior to Waymo, he spent over eight years at Oerlikon, a global engineering and manufacturing organization. There, he was Vice President & Global Head of HR for one of Oerlikon’s largest divisions, where he led diversity, equity, inclusion and culture initiatives, talent acquisition and management, performance management, international merger and acquisitions, and employee integration. In his time at Oerlikon, he led the global HR transformation and employee integration strategy for one of the firm’s largest acquisitions.

In addition to his professional roles, Gary has served on the Board of Directors and held various membership roles at organizations including Affinity Insurance, the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, Society of Human Resource Management, and the Human Rights Campaign.

“It’s such an exciting time to be joining Flywire,” said Cunningham. “From my first meeting with Flywire, it was so apparent that this was a company that celebrates authenticity and truly upholds its values. Mike, the executive team and all of the global FlyMates have created an incredible culture and I am looking forward to being part of this journey.”

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Flywire combines its own network, platform and integrated software to solve vertical-specific payment and receivable problems for global organizations.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire offers its 2,250+ clients diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

