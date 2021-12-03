Flying taxis, an artificial moon and zero emissions - welcome to Saudi Arabia’s new city Neom

(Neom.com)

As London launch parties go, it was certainly a novel one: a gathering of stars, businesspeople and dignitaries from Baroness Helena Morrissey to adventurer Bear Grylls, to celebrate the creation of a floating $500 billion “smart city” called Neom, which will be run using robots and will be free of cars.

The description might read like something from a utopian sci-fi film but according to executives at this week’s ‘Discover Neom’ event at Spencer House in central London, it’s about to become a reality in Saudi Arabia, where the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has already designated an area in the country’s northwest region close to the Suez Canal, near its borders with Jordan and Egypt.

According to official plans, the new net-zero mega-city will be 33 times the size of New York and jut out onto the Red Sea, becoming the world’s biggest floating structure.

“Neom is a new vision of what the future can be,” creators say on Neom’s shiny new website, neom.com (not to be confused with candlemaker neomorganics.com) which sets out the proposed plans.

“It’s an attempt to do something that’s never been done before and it’s coming at a time when the world needs fresh thinking and new solutions. Put simply, Neom will not only be a destination, but a home for people who dream big and who want to be part of building a new model for sustainable living.”

The project is estimated to cost $500 billion and is being funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund called the Public Investment Fund, which the crown prince is chairman for.

“Imagine a place that provides everything your business needs to break boundaries - a curated landscape of advanced industry that closes the loop and drives circularity,” a promotional video explains, saying Neom “will bring the brightest minds together to solve the world’s greatest challenges”.

The clip is filled with fantastical ideas and promises about Neom’s “unrivalled livability” - but what will the city look like and how soon will it be open for visitors? This is everything we know so far.

Project 2030

The proposals for Neom might sound like fiction, but its Saudi creators insist it will just be a taste of the future of urban living - the name, Neom, is a combination of the Greek word neos (”new”) and Arabic word mustaqbal (”future”).

The smart city is being hailed as the flagship of the country’s Vision 2030 program but insiders suggest that potential visitors might not even have to wait that long.

According to the Saudi government, Neom hopes to have its first residents in place in 2024.

So will it be free to visit in less than three years? Don’t hold your breath. Despite construction being underway in the country’s Tabuk province, Neom CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr recently told Bloomberg that the project is a “huge undertaking” and that “not even 1 per cent of the work needed to plan and build the linear city is complete.”

He confirmed that 1,500 Neom employees are already working and living on site, adding: “Today if you go to Neom you will see construction all over, you will see earthworks going on all over, you will see regions that are being developed.”

Still, the city is likely to present major opportunities for London when it is complete. The inaugural ‘Discover Neom’ event at St James’ Place this week saw its 250 guests including Baroness Helena Morrissey, Lord Ed Vaizey and Bear Grylls hear about how the city will redefine livability, business and conservation.

Discussions also centered on the many doors Neom will open for UK investors, partners and contractors.

A tale of two cities

The timeline might sound optimistic, but what’s Saudia Arabia’s new city actually going to look like?

First, it’s not actually just one city. Despite reports regularly referring to Neom as a new city, it’s actually being planned as a 10,000 square-mile city-state, tech hub and 16-borough metropolis, and will contain two separate cities: Oxagon, and The Line.

According to planners, Oxagon is the proposed industrial district, port and the worlds largest floating structure, while The Line is a 105-mile linear city that will preserve 95 per cent of the nature in the area and is planned to have 1 million residents.

More detailed proposals for each city are still emerging, but wider plans for Neom reportedly include flying drone taxis, a giant artificial moon that lights up nightly, and a Jurassic Park-style amusement park with robotic dinosaurs.

It will also include the highest density of Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The region’s stark landscape would also reportedly be transformed by cloud-seeding machines, the world’s largest coral garden and glow-in-the-dark sand.

As part of its net-zero strategy, it will rely solely on clean energy including wind farms, solar power and cutting-edge technology that turns water into oxygen and hydrogen to use for fuel.

Oxagon

As the name suggests, Oxagon will reportedly be an eight-sided city, with planners wanting it to be a “comprehensive cognitive city” and “the industrial city reimagined”.

It is proposed as an industrial district and port hub, “home to the world’s first fully automated port and integrated logistics hub” and billed as “a comprehensive cognitive city” that will run using robots and AI.

Half of Oxagon will reportedly float on the Red Sea, which is an average of 500 metres deep, and the fact that it has been chosen as a port is deliberate: “Oxagon is strategically located in northwest Saudi Arabia and has first-class local, regional and global connectivity - with 13 per cent of world trade passing through via the nearby Suez Canal,” a promotional poster explains.

“Situated on the Red Sea coast - its road, air, high-speed rail and maritime transport links are second to know.”

Officials are yet to reveal how much Oxagon will cost or how it will float, but they do say it will be a net-zero city powered entirely by clean energy - part of (ambitious) plans to wean the country off oil dependency.

A press release describes how it will use the Internet of Things, artificial and predictive intelligence and robotics to create “a seamless integrated, intelligent and efficient supply chain”.

Planners say they want it to be a new tech hub rivalling Silicon Valley, but also featuring towns, educational institutions, research centres and tourist attractions.

The Line

Meanwhile The Line, Neom’s second city, will reportedly be a pollution-free, pedestrianised, “hyper-connected” city built in a 105-mile straight line.

“I present to you THE LINE, a city of a million residents with a length of 170 km that preserves 95% of nature within NEOM, with zero cars, zero streets and zero carbon emissions,” bin Salman writes on Neom’s website.

According to the site, The Line will create 380,000 new jobs, spur economic diversification and contribute SAR 10 billion to domestic GDP by 2030.

Although the city will be car-free, residents will be within five-minutes’ walking distance of everything they need and commutes will be a maximum of 20 minutes via high-speed, eco-friendly, hyperloop-style transport.

CEO Al-Nasr says workers are already “moving sand, moving mountains” to build the underground systems needed to transport people and goods in the city, though sceptics have questioned how its practical and economical feasibility and a relocation process of local residents has already resulted in arrests and violence.

Saudi Arabia insists it is building the future of sustainable cities. Whether its desert dream is a utopian fantasy or becomes a reality remains to be seen.

