Flying soon? Here are 7 protective items to bring amid delta variant spread

Passengers are required to wear a mask while flying on a plane for all major U.S. airlines and at the airport.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, a highly transmissible strand of the coronavirus, has become yet another hurdle in the fight against the global pandemic. While the vaccine remains effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization, mild symptoms caused by a "breakthrough infection" can still occur in vaccinated individuals. What's more, vaccinated individuals can still spread the delta variant, which is leading to even more COVID-19 cases.

The global spread has led to much uncertainty when it comes to travel. On one hand, Switzerland and Qatar are beginning to allow more travelers in. Vaccinated Americans can resume travel to Canada as of yesterday. On the other hand, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now discouraging people from traveling to France, Israel, Thailand and other countries where COVID cases are spiking. All this is to say that the future of international and domestic travel alike seems to be a bit murky thanks to the delta variant.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The CDC strongly recommends that people only travel when necessary right now and take proper precautions when doing so. This includes masking up, getting tested, and self-monitoring for symptoms of the coronavirus. If you've got a trip on your schedule and are looking to take extra precautions, we've rounded up a list of essentials to keep handy while traveling to help protect you and stop the spread.

1. Hand sanitizer

It's never a bad idea to keep hand sanitizer on you to ward off germs.

Travel-sized hand sanitizer has become a staple item to have on hand over the last year or so. When you're buying sanitizer, make sure the formula contains at least 60% alcohol, as recommended by the CDC.

TSA is currently allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container—up to 12 ounces per passenger—in carry-on bags. Keep in mind that the agency warns that this may slow down your checkpoint screening process.

Story continues

For a guaranteed supply of hand sanitizer for your trip, we recommend bringing that 12-ounce hand sanitizer, as it may not be as readily available while you're traveling. In addition, you'll want a travel-sized sanitizer just to stick in your pocket or purse for convenience.

Get the 2-Ounce Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel (Pack of 12) at Amazon for $21.99

Get the 12-Ounce Purell Naturals Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Bottle at Amazon for $15.99

2. A protective face mask

Masks are still federally required to be worn on all public transportation networks, including airplanes, so you definitely don't want to forget your face mask for the journey. In addition, the latest guidance by the CDC recommends the use of masks again for vaccinated people in high transmission areas, so you may want to bring a few face masks for spending time at your destination, too.

Reviewed has tested plenty of face masks and found the Athleta Non-Medical Face Masks to be the best overall choice with a comfortable yet protective design, featuring adjustable ear loops for ear relief and a nose wire to create the best fit on your face. For masks for the kids, our top choices are from Disney, as they're comfortable to wear and feature fun characters that may encourage your kids to actually want to wear the mask.

You may also want to invest in a few disposable masks in order to double-mask when you're unable to socially distance.

Get the Everyday Non-Medical Face Masks (Pack of Three) at Athleta starting at $3.99

Get the Cloth Face Masks at Disney starting at $11.99

3. Disinfecting wipes

Disinfecting wipes are a must if someone in the home tests positive for COVID-19.

While we know that the risk of becoming infected through contact with surfaces contaminated with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is generally low, it can't hurt to bring disinfecting wipes with you on your journey, You can use these to wipe down seats, armrests and tray tables before settling in for your flight.

There are plenty of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered disinfecting wipes, like those by Lysol or Clorox, that can be used to kill the SARS-CoV-2, along with other viruses like the flu. These are particularly helpful as summer colds come rushing back.

Get the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack (Pack of Three) at Amazon for $16.76

4. A face shield for extra protection

Shira Doron, an epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, tells Reviewed that “many viruses infect by entering mucus membranes,” which includes the eyes. “Therefore, the combination of a mask and eye protection are best to avoid getting the [coronavirus].”

For extra protection in airport terminals or mid-flight, you can wear a face shield along with your mask. This shield with built-in glasses may be a more comfortable option than the typical face shield with an elastic headband. You may also want to apply an anti-fog spray on your shield to avoid any steam from accumulating on the inside.

Get the Ceestyle Face Shield (Pack of 6 Glasses and 12 Shields) from Amazon for $21.79

5. A face mask loop extender

For longer flights, traveling days, or wearing your masks for hours at a time indoors, you'll want to make sure your face mask is completely comfortable to wear. Something that can help ease ear pain and get you the right fit on your mask is a loop extender, especially if you're using a disposable mask or a mask without adjustable ear loops.

Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez, an infectious disease physician and associate hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, recommends the use of an extender strap that connects at the back of your head to keep your mask snug on your face.

Get the Mask Extender Strap Hook at Amazon (Pack of 4) for $12.99

6. A smartphone sanitizer

A PhoneSoap sanitizer can help ensure your cellphone won't be the home of anything you'd rather not touch.

It's true—your cell phone is probably dirtier than a toilet seat. About 10 times dirtier, to be exact. As a high-touch item, you may want to sanitize your phone after traveling around with it. To ward off bacteria like E.coli, phone sanitizers can be a quick and convenient way to get your phone squeaky clean.

We tested three different phone sanitizers and found the popular PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer to successfully kill the most bacteria on a phone. However, we think a simple DIY disinfecting solution can do the trick in killing bacteria too—so if you want to skip the fancy gadget, a 70% isopropyl and water solution will do the trick, too.

Get the PhoneSoap 3 Smartphone Sanitizer and Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger at Amazon for $69.44

Get the Swan 70% Isopropyl Alcohol (Pack of 4) at Amazon for $19.99

7. A thermometer

A thermometer is a great way to monitor symptoms before, during, and after your travel as a fever can be a symptom of a COVID-19 infection. Be sure to disinfect it using isopropyl alcohol in between use, especially if you're sharing it with other family members. You can also always use a touchless thermometer for a quick temperature reading.

Get the Goodbaby Touchless Thermometer for Adults at Amazon for $16.99

Get the Femometer Oral Thermometer at Amazon for $6.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Essentials to have for airplane travel as the delta variant spreads