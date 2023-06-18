Flying Officer Alan Buxton, one of the last of the ‘Dambusters’

Alan Buxton

Flying Officer Alan Buxton, who has died aged 102, was the penultimate survivor of the wartime “Dambuster” squadron; he served in the latter stages of the Second World War, when 12,000lb “Tallboy” bombs were dropped from his Lancaster.

Buxton joined 617 Squadron on October 31 1944; six members of the seven-man crew, including Buxton, were Australians. Their first mission was to attack the Urft Dam on December 8, but low cloud thwarted the attack. Three days later they returned and successfully dropped their “Tallboy”. This was followed by attacks against the E-Boat pens at Rotterdam and Ijmuiden in the Netherlands.

On January 12 1945, the U-boat shelters at Bergen in Norway were the target, when three “Tallboys” penetrated the four-metre reinforced-concrete shelters, causing severe damage. During February, the German rail and canal systems were the targets and these included the Bielefeld viaduct and the Dortmund-Ems canal. On April 25, 617 Squadron crews, including Buxton’s, dropped their last “Tallboys” when they attacked and destroyed Berchtesgaden, Hitler’s “Eagle’s Nest” chalet in the Bavarian Alps.

The son of a First World War veteran, Alan George Buxton was born in Parramatta, New South Wales, on December 4 1920. In June 1940 he joined the 2/1st Survey Regiment of the Australian Imperial Force and saw active service in Syria before joining the Royal Australian Air Force in November 1942.

Buxton trained as a navigator in Canada before sailing for England to convert to bombers. Before joining 617 Squadron, he trained on the four-engine Stirling of 1661 Heavy Conversion Unit. While returning from a night training flight off the Dutch coast, three engines failed and the captain ordered the crew to bail out as they crossed the English coast.

Despite hitting his head and being knocked unconscious when he jumped at 1,000 ft, he regained consciousness just in time to pull the ripcord, resulting in two swings before landing in a potato field. This qualified him to join the Caterpillar Club (for those whose lives had been saved by parachute), and he wore a tiny golden caterpillar badge with ruby red eyes on his tie.

At the end of the war he volunteered to join 467 (RAAF) Squadron, which was training for “Tiger Force” before heading for Okinawa to join bombing attacks against mainland Japan. The dropping of the atom bombs brought about Japan’s surrender and the force was not deployed.

He returned to Australia in February 1946 when he met his three-year old son for the first time. He qualified as an accountant and worked for Shell until his retirement in 1960. With his wife, he then embarked on a seven-month round-the-world trip.

A keen sportsman, he played competitive cricket for many years. He was very active in his local village affairs, serving as treasurer of the residents committee and membership of various clubs, including the gardening club. He credited his long life to not smoking, only drinking half a glass of wine at social functions, and good medical care.

Alan Buxton married Marie in 1943; she died in 2017. They had two sons and two daughters. Their second son, a Vietnam veteran, predeceased them.

Alan Buxton, born December 4 1920, died June 1 2023