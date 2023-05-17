Flying metal pipe crashes into car windshield, kills passenger on highway, GA cops say

A Georgia woman was impaled when a metal pole crashed through the front windshield of the car she was traveling in on the highway, police said.

Lynn Ann Fleming of Buford was the passenger in a 2020 Toyota Highlander on I-75 near Dalton on May 16, according to the Georgia State Patrol, WDEF reported.

While traveling south in the middle lane, a metal pole came flying toward the car, crashing through the windshield on the passenger side, WRCB reported.

The pole impaled Fleming, who was hit in the neck, WRCB reported.

Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene, Georgia State Patrol told Northwest Georgia Scanner, after a Life Force helicopter landed on the highway and medical personnel tried to help.

Traffic was stopped on the major Georgia highway for more than an hour, Northwest Georgia Scanner reported.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating where the pipe came from and how it was on the highway, WRCB said.

Dalton is about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

