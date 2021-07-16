Flying to Maharashtra? No RT-PCR Test Required for Fully Vaccinated

If you are fully vaccinated and are travelling by air to Maharashtra, you will no longer will be required to produce a COVID-negative RT-PCR test report at the airport. The new state entry guidelines are applicable for all domestic and international passengers.

According to an official note dated Thursday, 15 July, “persons who have been vaccinated with both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 15 days have lapsed since the administration of the second dose of the vaccine, and is in possession of the final vaccination certificate through the COWIN portal then such persons be exempted from mandatory requirement of possessing a negative RTPCR report".

Until now, a negative RT-PCR test report was mandatory for anyone to enter Maharashtra 48 hours prior to the travel.

The rule was initially put in place to restrict travel from Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Kerala during the second wave. It was later expanded to all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai to contain the spread of the virus.

According to an India Today report, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has also written to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte requesting exemption of the RT PCR test report rule for those passengers who are fully vaccinated.

Maharashtra on 16 July reported 8,010 new COVID cases and 170 deaths in the past 24 hours. Total COVID cases in the state have risen to 61,89,257 and the death toll has reached 1,26,560 according to official figures.

