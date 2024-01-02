From flying fish to Elvis, the 2024 NHL Winter Classic was a sight to behold
Jon Hoefling, USA TODAY
·1 min read
It's a very Happy New Year indeed folks. Why? Because the NHL is blessed us with yet another Winter Classic on New Years Day.
The beloved tradition has been ongoing since 2008, and while the match has not always fallen on New Year's (just last season, the game took place on Jan. 2), it has become part of the fun to watch the game to kick off the new year.
This year's edition featured the NHL's two newest teams: the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken. The game took place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. This was be the fourth consecutive year where the game has been held at an MLB ballpark.
Here are the best moments from the 2024 NHL Winter Classic.
Winter Classic: Best moments from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken
SEATTLE (AP) — The part-owner of the franchise who was once more known for his exploits on the football field led the way off the bus, followed by players clad in white T-shirts and orange overalls as a tribute to the fishmongers working across town at Pike Place Market. A few minutes later, a gaggle of Elvises — or would it be Elvi? — strode their way into the stadium in white jumpsuits, sunglasses and mostly fake hair. “Believe it or not, Paul Cotter didn’t even wear a wig. That’s just natural
The two decades Marc-Andre Fleury has spent in the NHL have passed as quickly for him as the airborne pucks that speed toward him in the net each time he takes the ice. Now the fourth goalie in history to appear in 1,000 games, a mark he made with Minnesota in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday, Fleury is on the verge of another lofty milestone in his 20th season in the league. “I feel very fortunate that I was able to play hockey for so long and do something I love,” Fleury said.
WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored a late third-period goal to help the Winnipeg Jets seal a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday that extended their point streak to nine games. The streak (7-0-2) ties a franchise record set in December 2005 by the Atlanta Thrashers. Neal Pionk, Alex Iafallo and Morgan Barron, with an empty-netter and an assist, also scored for the Jets (23-9-4), who won their third straight game in front of 14,157 fans at Canada Life Centre. Vladislav Namestnikov c
Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal during Washington’s fast start, and the Capitals beat Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Tuesday night. Ovechkin and Crosby faced off for the 67th time in the regular season. Crosby finished with a goal and an assist, but Washington held on after racing out to a 4-0 lead.
The family of Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has paid tribute to her “freewheeling spirit” and “big heart” following the 32 year-old’s death after she was hit by a car on Saturday.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Fraser Minten was heartbroken. Owen Beck's head was still spinning. Oliver Bonk had to be consoled. Canada fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie its quarterfinal with Czechia at the world junior hockey championship Tuesday. With thousands of red-clad fans — some dressed in costumes, others sporting inflatable suits — urging them on inside Scandinavium arena, the Canadians seemed destined to push through. It was only a matter of time. Overtime loomed. One stunning mome
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Jones made 32 saves for his 30th career shutout, William Nylander scored two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped their three-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Calle Järnkrok also scored and Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists for the Maple Leafs, who began their three-game California road trip with a strong defensive effort in front of Jones, their unlikely first-choice goalie. Nylander got Toronto's opening goal in the
Ross Atkins shares your disappointment, Blue Jays fans. He also felt the sting of Shohei Ohtani turning down Toronto. Atkins spoke with media on Wednesday after the signings of centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Although the Blue Jays general manager didn't want to dwell on Ohtani's decision to choose the Los Angeles Dodgers over Toronto in free agency, he took a moment to commiserate with his team's fan base. "We were obviously disappointed with the outcome and i