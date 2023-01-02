Flying Commercial? These 7 VIP Concierge Services Will Make Your Trip Smooth and Frictionless

Mark Ellwood
·6 min read

Travel is wonderful, commercial airports, and more often than not, commercial flights, are not. . .There are a few ways, though, to transform a slog through the terminal—mostly, by using the magic-workers employed by greeter services. These firms effectively act as in-terminal concierges to create a virtually frictionless experience at even the most hassle-prone airport (any alternative nominees to JFK, very welcome).

We’ve pulled together a cheat sheet of companies you should know, which operate both domestically and worldwide, and who’ll guarantee a good experience from opening the limo door to turning left as you board.

More from Robb Report

Air General

Airports Served

13 domestic hubs—the firm’s Donna Blanchard says that it’s most popular at Newark, La Guardia, Chicago O’Hare, Boston Logan, New Orleans International and Dallas Fort Worth.

Services Offered

For departing passengers, check-in and security, of course—thanks to its close partnership with each airport authority, staffers have security ID badges so they can breeze through the crowds. Its team will shop on clients’ behalf and accompany them until their aircraft departs—so if a delay or cancellation occurs at the last minute, they’re ready to assist with rebooking. For arriving passengers, Air General has permission to greet them in the Customs Hall at Baltimore/Washington International and Dallas, but otherwise must wait until they exit.

VIP Pro Touches

Air General hires its own greeters, who are mostly former airline staffers so they tend to be professional and committed to ensuring your experience is a good one.

Costs

All costs include accompanying up to four passengers for three hours of service. Rates start from $220 but vary per airport. In the NYC area, it offers enhanced safety greeters for $440: these are ex-military or -police but do not carry weapons in the airport. There are additional fees on holidays, overnight and for additional hours of service.

Bookings

Write to vip@airgeneral.com.

Alpha Priority

Airports Served

The Tel Aviv-based firm claims to operate in more than 400 airports worldwide—more than 70 of them stateside, including lesser hubs like Eagle County in Vail, Norfolk International in Virginia and General Mitchell in Milwaukee, as well as all the majors. Its reach in Europe is particularly impressive, too.

Services Offered

It offers both departure and arrivals VIP Fast Track—passport control, baggage collection and an escort to your driver on arrival, plus security, check-in and lounge facilitation on departure.

VIP Pro Touches

Well, they’ve been included in the Grammys goodie bags and have been used by Justin Bieber and Rihanna, so don’t be surprised to be idling in the lounge next to someone vaguely familiar.

Costs

The platinum-plated service has appropriate top-tier prices: departure from JFK is $495, for example, while arrival at Milan is $695.

Bookings

Reserver through the website.

American Airlines Five Star

Airports Served

It operates at over a dozen domestic airports, including Nashville, Austin and Chicago, as well as overseas at London Heathrow.

Services Offered

The greeter will confirm with a driver where to drop off a passenger, as well checking them in at the desk as privately as possible then escorting them through security and to the lounge. On arrival, the greeter will be waiting at the door on the gangway and assist until they get into the limo curbside.

VIP Pro Touches

You can only use this service if you’re booked in business or first class.

Costs

$350 for domestic airports, and $420 at LHR.

Bookings

Call: 877-578-2702

Delta VIP Select

Airports Served

VIP Select is available at Atlanta, Detroit, JFK, LAX, La Guardia, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco.

Services Offered

This is a transfer service rather than arrivals or departures—and mostly focuses on the mythical Porsche on-tarmac connection. That’s when travelers can deplane, clamber into a chauffeur driven car and drive over to their next aircraft. It’s usually reserved for members of the ultra-elite Delta 360 level of its SkyMiles program.

VIP Pro Touches

There’s no way to book this service other than calling the number—so only those in the know can score a booking (though you don’t have to be traveling in Delta One to pay for this VIP experience)

Costs

From $250 per person, depending on the airport, with additional people costing $125 each.

Bookings

Call: 855-235-9847

Perq Soleil

Airports Served

It can provide support at 300 airports in 150 countries, and at the top 50 domestic airports stateside.

Services Offered

The standard arrival and departure gladhanding, plus a porter ready to handle any carry-on on arrival and an offer to deal with all issues around lost luggage.

VIP Pro Touches

Founder Tinu Ige, a one-time telecoms exec, created the company from a traveler’s perspective when she couldn’t find a greeter service that met her needs, so she’s especially receptive to special requests.

Costs

Prices vary per time of flight and airport served—at Washington, during the morning, a two-hour window of assistance costs $250 for four people. The same support at Boston is $360 and at LAX is $350.

Bookings

Email at contact@perqsoleil.com.

Global Airport Concierge

Airports Served

It claims to be able to function in 700+ airports worldwide, although Covid restrictions have curtailed some longtime operations. Its most popular hubs include Chicago, Rome and Frankfurt. It has its own staff, though, only at three airports: Heathrow, Newark and LAX.

Services Offered

This UK-based firm is an official partner for both United Airlines and MasterCard, operating the former’s Signature Service program and the latter’s Airport Concierge.  For those flyers, and others who book directly, it handles the usual expediting of check-in and security for departure and bag collection and limo-finding on arrival.

VIP Pro Touches

For $4,500 book the ABI or Airport by Invitation experience, which effectively turns a commercial ticket into a private charter, at least on the ground: in a paparazzi-dodging move, you can enter via private terminals, be screened privately and take a chauffeur-driven car to the plane.

Costs

GAC’s support starts at $85, but more typical pricing is $360 for up to four people for arrival and departure at JFK or $250 for the first person plus $75 for each additional flier for the same service at LAX.

Bookings

Email at customerservices@globalairportconcierge.com.

Asia Fast Track

Airports Served

As the name suggests, this Singapore-based firm operates in that continent, from Ho Chi Minh City to Bangalore. But it also has offerings throughout Africa and the Middle East, as well as operating in a small number of European airports, including Amsterdam.

Services Offered

Departure and arrival, as well as connection-escorting. The major upside is on arrival, where at most airports (check when booking) escorts will greet clients at the jet bridge, rather than after immigration; this means they can also help with visa-on-arrival services, which are now commonplace in many emerging nations.

VIP Pro Touches

The 14-year-old firm can swing into action at the last minute, sometimes with as little notice as six hours before service. If you feel like causing a commotion on arrival, it can even wrangle police escorts in certain circumstances.

Costs

Starting at just $99 per person per arrival or departure, depending on the airport. Full-service arrival support at Accra, for instance, costs $239 for the first person, plus $40 for each additional traveler.

Bookings

Handily available via WhatsApp on its website, or online.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the

  • Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Ke

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • What Raptors management have to figure out in 2023

    Imman Adan, Oren Weisfeld and Amit Mann discuss decisions and additions they would like to see from Raptors management in 2023. Listen to the full episode looking at New Year's resolutions for Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and more on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game

    DENVER (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston's Robert Williams III seemed to be the culprit, after he hung on the rim following a thunderous dunk with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter. Soon after, that rim was leaning a bit to the left. “I didn't know I did it until my teammates started blaming me,” Williams s

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that seemed unlikely when he had one sack as a rookie in 2011. “I just needed an opportunity,” Jordan said. Jordan got his. The Saints won't get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and elimin

  • Injury-plagued Dolphins still alive despite latest setback

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Skylar Thompson didn’t have much time to react after another Miami Dolphins quarterback exited with an injury. “I got like two throws," the rookie said. "It was quick, but it’s part of the job.” Thompson, the backup to the backup QB, found himself out there as the Dolphins dropped their fifth straight game, 23-21 to New England on Sunday. The injuries keep piling and so too are the losses for Miami, which faces a win-or-go-home playoff scenario heading into next week’s r

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Bergeron breaks late tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Devils 3-1

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored to help NHL-leading Boston improve to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves. Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for New Jersey, which fell to 22-11-2. Nico Hischier scored for the Devils. Bergeron tipped a shot by Lindholm past Vancek for his 14th goal of the season. LIGHTNING 4, CANADIENS 1 TAMPA, Fla.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Hughes, Hischier lead Devils past Penguins 4-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores. Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who had dropped two in a row. New Jersey has two wins in its last 10 games overall. “It was a really good effort by our top guys,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “When you start winning hockey games, your top guy