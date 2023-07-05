Flying car that drives on roads approved for testing in US

Alef Automotives’ Model A has been certified for testing by the Federal Aviation Administration - Alef Aeronautics Inc.

A flying electric car that can also drive on the road has been approved for testing in the United States.

Alef Automotives’ “Model A” is the first flying vehicle that is drivable on public roads and able to park like a normal car.

It has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities and will be able to carry two passengers on journeys of up to 200 miles when driving and 110 miles when flying.

Alef Automotives’ Model A flying car with its doors open - Alef Aeronautics Inc.

Now that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified it for testing, it is thought that the vehicle will sell for $300,000 (£236,000) with the first delivery of the car to a customer estimated for the end of 2025.

Pre-orders for more than 400 of the vehicles have already begun.

“We’re excited to receive this certification from the FAA. It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute,” said Jim Dukhovny, Alef Automotives’ CEO, in a press release.

“This is one small step for planes, one giant step for cars.”

The seats of Alef Automotives’ Model A flying car - Alef Aeronautics Inc.

Development for the vehicle has been underway since 2015.

A group of four friends - Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov and Dukhovny - had been inspired by the Back to the Future films that predicted flying cars would take off by that year.

The FAA’s special airworthiness certificate will allow the car to be used for limited purposes, including exhibition, research and development.

The company is not the first to receive the certificate, but it is the first vehicle to appear like a normal car due to its ability to function on the road as well as in the air and its parking capabilities.

According to Alef Automotives, the flying car will be certified as a “low-speed vehicle” that will not be able to drive faster than 25 miles per hour on a paved road.

Development for the Model A has been underway since 2015 and was inspired by the Back to the Future films - Alef Aeronautics Inc.

“The assumption is that, if a driver needs a faster route, a driver will use Alef’s flight capabilities,” the company wrote online.

It will still need approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration before it can go on the roads.

