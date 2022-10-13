Flying Into Bookstores Soon - Big Screen Entertainment Group Honours Military Veterans With Avenger Field Book

Big Screen Entertainment Group

Avenger Field

Avenger Field, the story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) of WW2 Created by Kimberley Kates, Sandro Monetti and Catherine Taylor

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group is to publish a book of its acclaimed script for World War II Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) action drama, Avenger Field.



It will be published on hardback and e-book formats and be available worldwide on Veterans Day, November 11.

Hollywood’s leading script coverage service, WeScreenplay, placed the pilot episode script in the top one percent of works submitted to the company, calling it “captivating, tense, powerful… and near to perfection.”

Big Screen has been developing the project for television over several years with an accomplished in-house team.

The project will be launched first in book form, beginning with the script for the feature-length opening, followed by novelizations of later episodes of the series, for which Big Screen has developed multi-year arcs.

Based on recently declassified military files, exhaustive research and expert interviews, BSEG’s thrilling series tells the stories of women who served at Avenger Field, a top-secret base for female pilots.

Created by Big Screen’s Kimberley Kates with co-creators, Sandro Monetti and Catherine Taylor and further developed with help from BAFTA New Talent program stars Muriel Naim and Asligul Armagan.

The show is a tribute to fearless women who fought not just for country, but also for empowerment, equality and inclusion.

BSEG Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said: “This company never stands still. We have been expanding into new areas in recent years – from streaming to retailing – and publishing is the natural next step. What better story to take off with than our acclaimed salute to the women of Avenger Field who were only recently acknowledged for their brave service to the country? And what more appropriate time to publish our tribute to their service and courage than Veterans Day?”



About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

