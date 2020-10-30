Flyht Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “Flyht”) announced today that it will release its third quarter and year-to-date 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the Toronto Stock Exchange closes. The Company will then host a live conference call to discuss the results on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 7 am MST (9 am EST, 6 am PST). The conference call will include a brief presentation from Flyht’s Interim CEO Bill Tempany and CFO Alana Forbes followed by a question and answer session.



Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (within Canada and the U.S.A.) and 1-604-638-5340 (internationally). Callers should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of the conference call will be posted on Flyht’s website as soon as it is available from the conference call provider.

Management will accept questions by telephone and e-mail. Individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so by pressing *1. Questions can be emailed in advance or during the conference call to investors@flyht.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Flyht provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by Flyht’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. Flyht is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here , or visit www.flyht.com .

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com investors@flyht.com

