FLYHT to Participate at Emerging Growth Conference

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.(TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") announced today that management will participate at the Emerging Growth Conference which will be held virtually on November 30, 2022. Bill Tempany, CEO, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation on Wednesday, November 30 at 1:10 PM ET (11:10 AM MT), followed by a Q&A session. All existing and prospective shareholders are invited to listen to the webcast to learn more about the Company.

DATE: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

TIME: 1:10 PM ET (11:10 AM MT)

LINK: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1575088&tp_key=b1fead5049&sti=flylf

An archived webcast of the presentation will be made available on www.emerginggrowth.com and in the Investors section of the FLYHT website at www.flyht.com/investors.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with the FLYHT management team, please contact FLYHT's investor relations team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS™, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

Story continues

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Satichi Consulting Inc. Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Daniel Kim Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Corporate Development 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 416.728.5630 aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com dkim@flyht.com investors@flyht.com

Join us on social media!

www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/flyht/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/727641/FLYHT-to-Participate-at-Emerging-Growth-Conference



