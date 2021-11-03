Flyers visit the Penguins following shutout win

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-3-2, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -156, Flyers +130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits Pittsburgh after the Flyers shut out Arizona 3-0. Carter Hart earned the victory in the net for Philadelphia after recording 29 saves.

Pittsburgh went 37-16-3 overall with a 22-4-2 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Penguins averaged 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists per game last season.

Philadelphia went 25-23-8 overall with a 13-11-4 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Flyers recorded 282 assists on 160 total goals last season.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (covid-19), Chad Ruhwedel: out (covid-19), Marcus Pettersson: out (covid-19), Kris Letang: day to day (health protocols).

Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press