Flyers spoil Ovechkin's 30th goal milestone, beat Caps 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday night as Capitals star Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for 30-goal seasons.

Ovechkin has scored at least 30 goals for 17 seasons, tying him with Mike Gartner for the most 30-goal seasons in NHL history. He tied the game at 1 with 2:04 left in the first period. Philadelphia titled the ice back in its favor with two goals in 49 seconds in the second period. James van Riemsdyk and Wade Allison both capitalized on miscues from Darcy Kuemper and poor coverage by Washington, who has been outscored 11-7 over the last four games.

The Flyers have won three straight games, including both games of their home-and-home series with the Capitals, and eight of their last 11 overall.

Carter Hart finished with 39 saves for his third win in four starts and made a couple of ten-bell saves to shut down Washington's three power play opportunities. The Capitals have gone four straight games without a power-play goal and are 0-for-9 over that span.

Kuemper stopped 22 for the Capitals, who continued to experiment with different line combinations as Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson continue to get comfortable.

NOTES: Ovechkin’s goal also marked his 400th home goal, and he has scored at least 30 goals in all but one season in his career. ... Capitals forward Dylan Strome was a healthy scratch for the first time this season, with Anthony Mantha back in after being scratched for two games. ... Flyers forward Joel Farabee has points in five of his last six games. ... Flyers forward Owen Tippett has 11 points in his last 12 games and is on pace for 48 points this season. ... Flyers forward Travis Konecny's 10-game point streak came to an end.

Flyers: Visit the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Capitals: Face the New York Islanders on Monday night in the first part of a back-to-back series.

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sammi Silber, The Associated Press

