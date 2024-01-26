Flyers sign Owen Tippett to an 8-year, $49.6 million extension, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers agreed to terms Friday on a $49.6 million, eight-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been announced. The extension carries a $6.2 million cap hit through the 2031-32 NHL season.

Tippett, 24, is ranks second among Flyers players in goals with 18 and is tied for second in points with 30 in 46 games. He scored in highlight-reel fashion last week against the Dallas Stars, passing the puck to himself around the boards, skating around a defender and lifting a backhander past goaltender Jake Oettinger.

Picked 10th in the 2017 draft, Tippett has been with Philadelphia since the team acquired him from Florida at the 2022 trade deadline in the deal that sent longtime captain Claude Giroux to the Panthers. The Peterborough, Ontario, native has 86 points in 144 games with the Flyers after 33 in 94 with Florida.

Another person with knowledge of the deal said the Flyers agreed to two-year, $3.8 million extension with center Ryan Poehling. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.

Poehling, whose new deal is worth $1.9 million over the next two seasons, is with his third organization at age 25. He has flourished as a depth forward and penalty killer playing for coach John Tortorella.

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press