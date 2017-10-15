Flyers rout Capitals 8-2 to win home opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Scott Laughton swiped the puck at the blueline, raced to the circle and faced Washington goalie Phillipp Grubauer sprawled on the ice trying to make the stop.

Grubauer nudged a loose puck back to Laughton, who had the speed and the patience needed to swerve around the goalie and pound in an empty-netter - short-handed, no less - for a one-goal lead.

Sure, it was the prettiest goal of the game - but seven others looked pretty good to the Flyers, too.

Laughton, Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier each scored twice to lead Philadelphia to an 8-2 victory over the Capitals on Saturday night.

Laughton, who had his first career two-goal game, knew Grubauer had miscalculated his attempted save.

''I just tried to read the play and he was kind of diving out there,'' Laughton said. ''I knew he couldn't go on his backhand, so I tried to put it as quick as I could. I knew there was some back pressure coming.''

Wayne Simmonds and Valtteri Filppula also scored for the Flyers in their home opener. The Flyers won a home opener for the 28th time in 50 games.

Brian Elliott rebounded from a dismal six-goal outing against Nashville to stop 21 shots and win for the third time this season.

''It was good to have a couple of days in between to put it behind us,'' Giroux said.

NHL leading scorer Alex Ovechkin failed to record a goal or assist for just the second time in six games. He failed to score a goal in last year's season series against the Flyers for the first time in 12 seasons.

Whatever the Flyers are doing to slow down one of the top players in the NHL, it's working.

Philly's offense dominated from start to finish in a complete game that could signal this year's team could make a playoff push.

''We just wanted to get on them early,'' Laughton said.