Flyers take losing streak into matchup with the Panthers

Philadelphia Flyers (25-19-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (31-14-4, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers aim to break their five-game losing streak with a victory over the Florida Panthers.

Florida is 14-7-2 at home and 31-14-4 overall. The Panthers have committed 238 total penalties (4.9 per game) to rank second in league play.

Philadelphia has a 14-7-4 record in road games and a 25-19-6 record overall. The Flyers have committed 204 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has scored 37 goals with 25 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Joel Farabee has scored 17 goals with 23 assists for the Flyers. Cam Atkinson has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 6.5 penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Nick Cousins: day to day (concussion protocol).

Flyers: Egor Zamula: day to day (illness), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body), Owen Tippett: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

