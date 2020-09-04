Flyers, Islanders set for game 7 matchup

New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders take on the Philadelphia Flyers in game seven of the Eastern Conference second round. The teams meet Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Flyers won the previous meeting 5-4 in overtime.

The Flyers are 16-4-4 against division opponents. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game.

The Islanders are 11-7-4 against the rest of their division. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 29 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 61 points, scoring 24 goals and collecting 37 assists. Kevin Hayes has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Casey Cizikas leads the Islanders with a plus-12 in 48 games this season. Anders Lee has six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flyers: Averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Sean Couturier: out (knee).

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press