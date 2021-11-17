Flyers host the Lightning following overtime win

Tampa Bay Lightning (8-3-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-4-2, third in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +109, Lightning -129; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Flyers took down Calgary 2-1 in overtime.

The Flyers are 3-2-1 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Lightning are 7-3-2 in conference matchups. Tampa Bay has scored 43 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with eight.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with a plus-nine in 14 games this season. Sean Couturier has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Stamkos has 16 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling eight assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press