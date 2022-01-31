Flyers host the Jets after overtime win

Winnipeg Jets (18-16-7, sixth in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-22-8, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit Philadelphia after the Flyers defeated Los Angeles 4-3 in overtime.

The Flyers are 7-10-4 on their home ice. Philadelphia averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 51 total minutes.

The Jets have gone 8-8-6 away from home. Winnipeg ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 24.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 35 points, scoring 15 goals and collecting 20 assists. Cam Atkinson has three goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Connor has 44 total points while scoring 24 goals and totaling 20 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 1-7-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Wade Allison: out (knee), Patrick Brown: out (knee).

Jets: Dominic Toninato: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

