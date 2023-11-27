Flyers host the Hurricanes after shootout win

Carolina Hurricanes (12-8, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (11-9-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers took down the New York Islanders 1-0 in a shootout.

Philadelphia has an 11-9-1 record overall and a 4-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers have committed 92 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

Carolina is 12-8 overall with a 4-2-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have allowed 67 goals while scoring 66 for a -1 scoring differential.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Flyers won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Farabee has scored eight goals with seven assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi has scored seven goals with seven assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower body).

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press