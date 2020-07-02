Flyers F Lindblom completes cancer treatments

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom completed his treatments for bone cancer Thursday.





To mark the occasion, the 23-year-old Swede rang a ceremonial bell at Abramson Cancer Center at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





"I can't even explain how I feel," Lindblom told the Flyers' official website. "Feels like having my birthday, Christmas and all those holidays at the same time. Feels awesome to be done. Can't wait to get back to normal life again and feel like I'm living."





In December, Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a type of cancer that grows in and around bones.





He returned to the ice and worked out with teammates last month, but will not play when the Flyers resume action in a four-team round robin for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The NHL is set to return from its pandemic-prompted hiatus on July 30.





"We'll see (what's next)," Lindblom said. "I'm going to try to get back from the chemo and take it from there. I haven't planned anything yet, just trying to get back in shape and we'll see how far it goes."





In 30 games this season, Lindblom registered 11 goals and seven assists. In three NHL seasons, all with the Flyers, Lindblom has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 games.







(Field Level Media)