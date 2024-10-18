Flyers take on the Canucks following Laughton's 2-goal performance

Vancouver Canucks (1-1-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-2-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Vancouver Canucks after Scott Laughton scored two goals in the Flyers' 6-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Philadelphia went 38-33-11 overall and 20-17-4 at home a season ago. The Flyers scored 2.8 goals per game last season while allowing 3.2 per game.

Vancouver went 50-23-9 overall and 27-16-4 on the road last season. The Canucks scored 3.4 goals per game last season while giving up 2.7 per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press