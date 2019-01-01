Flyers C Jori Lehtera charged with narcotics offense in Finland

Flyers center Jori Lehtera has been charged with a narcotics offense in his native Finland.

The 31-year-old is accused of buying eight grams of cocaine between June and July of 2018. He is also accused of attempting to buy another gram in May 2018.

"As I have maintained from the outset, these charges against me are false and I will clear my name," Lehtera said in a statement released by the Flyers on Monday, via ESPN. "I will have no further comment on the matter until that time."

According to the Finnish newspaper Aamulehti, prosecutors are seeking a five-month sentence for Lehtera.

Police in Finland were reportedly investigating a suspected drug ring and used wiretapping services to investigate those involved.

During the process of their investigation, two of the suspects involved allegedly made contact with Lehtera's cell phone and were allegedly located near the center's cottage by Lake Näsijärvi.

The investigation resulted in some 22 arrests with possible sentences ranging from five months to 10 years.

Lehtera is charged with obtaining and possessing the cocaine. According to Aamulehti, he faces five months in prison, but charges like his often result in a fine or a short suspended sentence.

Lehtera has one goal and two assists in 24 games for the Flyers this season. He has been a healthy scratch over the last six games. He is a free agent after the year and has a cap hit of $4.7 million in 2018-19.