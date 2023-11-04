NHL roundup: Flyers beat Sabres 5-1 to snap 3-game losing streak

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bobby Brink had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Friday night to snap a three-game National Hockey League losing streak.

Samuel Ersson made 22 saves in place of Carter Hart, who was injured against Buffalo on Wednesday night and is day-to-day with a mid-body injury.

Scott Laughton, Louie Belpedio, Travis Konecny and Garnet Hathaway also scored and Joel Farabee had two assists.

Henri Jokiharju scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves for the Sabres. They had won two straight.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Friday:

---

BLUES 4 DEVILS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kevin Hayes had two goals and an assist, Jordan Binnington stopped 34 shots and St. Louis beat New Jersey.

Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis.

Curtis Lazar scored for the Devils, who lost centre Jack Hughes to an upper-body injury early in the first period.

Hughes, who entered the game with an NHL-leading 15 assists and 20 points, left after awkwardly crashing into the boards after being slightly hooked by Blues' defenceman Torey Krug. No penalty was called.

---

The Associated Press