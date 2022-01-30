Flyers beat Kings 4-3 in OT to snap team-record 13-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Laughton scored 2:22 into overtime, Cam Atkinson had two goals in regulation and assisted on the winner and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Laughton scored on the rebound of Atkinson’s shot for the Flyers' first victory since Dec. 29. Gerry Mayhew also scored for Philadelphia.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Arthur Kaliyev and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings. Los Angeles was playing the fourth contest of a six-game trip.

With a long losing streak and heavy snowstorm blanketing Philadelphia, the Flyers thanked the diehard fans who showed up with free parking outside and free pretzels, hot dogs and soda inside the arena. The club closed the upper level, and the lower level appeared about 75% full.

PANTHERS 5, SHARKS 4, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and Florida came from behind to beat San Jose for its ninth straight victory at home.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152.

The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won three in a row and eight of 10. They overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period and improved to 23-3-0 at home.

Jonathan Dahlen had two power-play goals, and Tomas Hertl and Matt Nieto also scored for the Sharks. James Reimer made 44 saves.

HURRICANES 2, DEVILS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves in his first action in nearly a month as Carolina beat New Jersey.

Jordan Martinook and Andrei Svechnikov scored in the first period to help the Hurricanes win their third straight and sixth in the last seven.

Raanta played for the first time since Jan. 1 due to an upper-body injury. It was his first full game since Dec. 30, with three other goalies making starts for Carolina since then.

Jesper Boqvist scored for the Devils, who have lost seven of eight. The lone victory in that stretch came last Saturday against Carolina. Jon Gillies stopped 21 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, LIGHTNING 2, SO

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and Vegas beat Tampa Bay after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period.

Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist.

Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip that also included stops at Washington, Carolina and Florida.

Ross Colton and Corey Perry scored in the third period for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 7, RED WINGS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Bunting had three goals, Rasmus Sandin scored the tiebreaker with 2:51 remaining and Toronto rallied for five unanswered goals in the third period to beat Detroit.

Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:14 left and John Tavares, who assisted on Sandin’s goal, made it 7-4 with 11 seconds to go. Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews, Alexander Kerfoot and David Kampf each had two assists. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Dylan Larkin scored twice and added an assist for the Red Wings. Vladislav Namestnikov and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal.

JETS 4, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and Winnipeg beat St. Louis to snap a six-game losing streak.

Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, after Connor Hellebuyck made 13 straight starts.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues, and Ville Husso made 20 saves.

DUCKS 2, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — John Gibson made a season-high 44 saves and Troy Terry and Rickard Rakell scored in Anaheim's victory over Ottawa.

The Ducks (23-16-8) have won four of their past five games.

Tyler Ennis scored for the Senators.

