Flyers beat Ducks 6-0 in Cutter Gauthier's first visit to Philadelphia since being traded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Ersson made 22 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Philadelphia Flyers beat Anaheim 6-0 on Saturday night in Cutter Gauthier's first visit to Philadelphia since being traded to the Ducks a year ago.

Drafted fifth overall by Philadelphia in 2022, Gauthier told the Flyers he didn't want to play for the team, which brought out an energized, sellout crowd that booed or chanted every time he stepped on the ice.

Ersson had his seventh career shutout to help Philadelphia snap a four-game losing streak. Morgan Frost, Jaime Drysdale, Owen Tippett, Ryan Poehling, Matvei Michkov and Garnet Hathaway scored.

John Gibson made 24 saves for Anaheim. The Ducks have lost three straight.

Key moment

Drysdale, the player the Flyers acquired in the trade for Gauthier, scored on the power play in the first period, leading to chants of “Thank You, Cutter!” and “Jaime’s better!” from the exuberant crowd. Drysdale also added an assist on MIchkov’s goal.

Key stat

Travis Konecny had four assists. His his most impressive feed was a saucer pass to Tippett on a 2-on-1 for the third goal. Konecny leads the team with 50 points this season.

Up next

The Ducks continue their six-game trip in Carolina on Sunday night. Philadelphia wraps up a four-game homestand against Florida on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Anthony Sanfilippo, The Associated Press