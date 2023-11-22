Fly-tipping unpunished in 95% of cases in Essex, data shows

Rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, were found outside Witham Cemetery in Essex in January

Nearly 20,000 fly-tipping incidents were reported in Essex in the past year - but fewer than 5% led to fines or prosecutions.

There were 19,827 reported fly-tipping incidents between April 2022 and March 2023, up from 18,834 the previous year.

The Countryside Alliance described the figures as "shocking" and said the issue blighted urban and rural areas.

The Local Government Association said fly-tipping cases were often hard to prosecute.

The data covered 13 of Essex's 14 local council authorities. The BBC contacted the other authority, Castle Point Borough Council, but it did not respond to the request.

Fly-tipping, such as this incident at Crays Hill near Basildon, costs UK councils £186m a year.

Just 18 court prosecutions for fly-tipping were brought across Essex between 2022 and 2023, as well as 917 Fixed Penalty Notices - making up 4.72% of the total reported incidents.

The same percentage was seen in 2021-2022, when there were 17 court prosecutions and 872 FPNs issued.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the LGA, said that prosecuting fly-tippers "often requires time-consuming and laborious investigations with a high threshold of proof".

"In addition to the low fines, councils are often left out of pocket from court action as their costs are not fully repaid."

'Appalling crime'

Sarah Lee, director of policy at the Countryside Alliance, said fly-tipping incidents "continue to blight both the beautiful Essex countryside and urban areas in huge numbers".

"Fly tipping is not just an eyesore, it poses both health and environmental threats to the public and wildlife," she said.

The Countryside Alliance urged the public to check that anyone collecting waste on their behalf was registered to do so, or they could risk being prosecuted or fined themselves.

'Incredibly unfair on landowners'

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) estimates that at least two-thirds of farmers have been affected by fly-tipping, and the clear-up costs the industry tens of millions of pounds a year.

"It is incredibly unfair that the responsibility of clearing up after those who are flouting the law lies solely with landowners," said Adam Scott, NFU County Adviser for Essex.

"There should be a support mechanism in place so that they can deal with the problem with minimal disruption and cost."

Booking process for council tips

Essex County Council said a booking system for visiting recycling centres - which was introduced in March 2023 - will be retained until the results of a consultation are known.

In 2021-22, local authorities in England dealt with more than one million fly-tipping incidents which cost councils up to £186m a year to investigate and clean up.

The government said it had "doubled the maximum on-the-spot fine for littering" as well as other measures.

