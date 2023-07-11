Fly strip in the kitchen. Smelly food pans. Upstate restaurants with the worst June inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Upstate in June, from a kitchen with a fly strip to discolored, smelly food pans and rat droppings. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across multiple counties.

Here are the Upstate restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in June.

Deliteful Flavors at 104 A Shockley Ferry Road in Anderson

Deliteful Flavors had an inspection on June 21 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed chicken thawing in standing water at room temperature, as well as spaghetti sauce cooling at room temperature in a large pan. An employee was seen putting on gloves multiple times without washing hands.

The area around the mop sink and around the employee restroom had accumulations of debris and grime.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on June 28 and got an A grade.

Ingles Market deli at 1900 N Main Street in Anderson

The deli at Ingles Market had an inspection on June 27 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an employee failing to wash their hands before putting away clean dishes and an employee failing to use hand soap when washing hands. A hand sink was seen used for purposes other than for hand washing.

Deli meat slicers were seen with accumulations of food debris. Certain foods were not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on July 6 and got a B grade.

Golden Llama at 2435 E. North St. in Greenville

Golden Llama had an inspection on June 7 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an employee handling raw beef and cooked potatoes with the same gloves. Also observed were certain foods not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on June 22 and got an A grade.

Fatz Southern Kitchen at 1302 Montague Ave. in Greenwood

Fatz Southern Kitchen had an inspection on June 6 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed multiple dishes not clean to sight and touch. Also observed were multiple pans of ribs and wings that were cooked the day prior and were not being cooled properly.

Certain foods were seen no kept at proper holding temperatures. There were multiple open sleeves and boxes in an unfinished storage area.

A white residue from a liquid being dumped outside the back door was seen running into the parking lot.

The restaurant had two required followup inspections on June 19 and June 27 and got C grades. The restaurant had a third followup inspection on July 3 and got an A grade.

Besto of Greenwood at 414 Montague Ave. in Greenwood

Besto of Greenwood had an inspection on June 5 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed bread being stored on the floor and mop water being dumped next to the grease trap.

A hand sink was seen being used for purposes other than hand washing. The employee bathroom did not have hand soap or paper towels. Multiple dishes throughout the facility were found unclean to sight and touch.

Certain foods were not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on June 29 and got an A grade.

Emily’s Amish Oven at 803 Bypass US 25 NE in Greenwood

Emily’s Amish Oven had an inspection on June 16 and got a C grade.

The restaurant was voluntarily closed temporarily due to insufficient refrigeration.

An inspector observed multiple pans of food that were discolored and had foul odors. Also observed was raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Multiple packages of food that are to be kept frozen were in the walk-in cooler and not frozen.

The restaurant had three required followup inspections on June 19, 23 and 30 and got C grades again. The restaurant had a fourth inspection on July 5 and got a B grade.

U.S. Wings and Deli at 462A Bypass 72 NW in Greenwood

U.S. Wings and Deli had an inspection on June 22 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed raw eggs stored over uncovered lettuce and multiple dishes unclean to sight and touch. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Multiple single service items were seen stored on the floor.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on July 6 and got a B grade.

Fiesta Grande at 1002 S Broad St. in Laurens

Fiesta Grande had a restaurant inspection on June 7 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an excess amount of flies in the store room with uncovered food. Also observed were wet wiping cloths on the prep table and not in a sanitizer bucket.

Cheese dip was seen cooling in covered containers.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on June 14 and got an A grade.

McCormick Drive Inn at 117 Virginia St. in McCormick

McCormick Drive Inn had an inspection on June 1 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed rodent droppings under shelving in storage rooms and a fly strip hanging in the kitchen over food storage and prep areas.

Single service items were seen stored in the restroom and under plumbing at the front hand sink. Raw chicken boxes were seen used for storage. A mop sink was being used to pre-rinse and store dirty dishes.

The restaurant had two required followup inspections on June 9 and 11 and got C grades. The restaurant had another inspection on June 16 and got an A grade.