Fly Leasing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
COUNTY DUBLIN, Ireland (AP) _ Fly Leasing Ltd. (FLY) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the County Dublin, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.
The commercial aircraft leasing company posted revenue of $80.9 million in the period.
Fly Leasing shares have risen 72% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.
_____
The Associated Press