Fluxys Belgium: Regulated information - Results for the first half of 2022
28 September 2022 19:40 CET - Regulated information - Information on key events in the first half of 2022 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium
Regulated turnover rose to € 287.4 million (first half of 2021: € 277.9 million) and net profit rose to € 41.1 million (first half of 2021: € 38.3 million)
Infrastructure and employees operating at full speed
Energy grid of the future in the making
Storage over 90% filled
Transported volumes on the rise
Efforts to reduce our own climate impact on schedule
Tariff reduction
