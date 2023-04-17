Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Electrical companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.8x and even P/S higher than 6x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Flux Power Holdings' Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Flux Power Holdings has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Flux Power Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 117%. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 33% per annum as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 33% per annum, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Flux Power Holdings' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Flux Power Holdings' P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've seen that Flux Power Holdings currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecast growth is in line with the wider industry. The low P/S could be an indication that the revenue growth estimates are being questioned by the market. Perhaps investors are concerned that the company could underperform against the forecasts over the near term.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Flux Power Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

