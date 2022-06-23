‘Flux Gourmet’ Film Review: Peter Strickland’s Culinary Art-Happening Hungers for Sonic Truth

Dave White
·5 min read
IFC Midnight

At The Sonic Catering Institute, art collectives working with food and sound are given three-week residencies that, in the words of its monied, micromanaging patron Jan Stevens (Gwendoline Christie), involve “the artistic pursuit of alimentary and culinary salvation to be done as public performance.”

This is the pleasurably esoteric, densely atmospheric world of Peter Strickland’s latest venture into psychological-distress-as-ice-cold-comedy, “Flux Gourmet,” and it is by turns scatological, hilarious, art-referential and, ultimately, moving.

For the cleverly-named group leader Elle di Elle (Fatma Mohamed) and her collaborators Billy Rubin (Asa Butterfield) and Lamina Propria (Ariane Labed), all of whom rise, walk and smoke in sync — at first, anyway, before the friction and infighting begins — the prospect of freedom to create their specialized brand of performance is a dream come true. Together they pantomime the process of grocery shopping, attach microphones, effects-generating equipment and amps to their prep stations, then chop and cook vegetables like stylish monks in materialist prayer.

Also Read:
‘In Fabric’ Film Review: Say No to the Dress

But Elle di Elle is a control queen to rival The Fall’s Mark E. Smith, and it’s her way or the highway. Intentionally transgressive, a master of crafting conceptual packaging for her work, she’s a one-woman Viennese Actionism movement, with a desire to “go further and further into oblivion,” and given to smearing her naked body with various condiments, sauces — and more — in performances (one of which vibrantly evokes Diamanda Galas’s blood-soaked “Plague Mass”).

Elle is also indecisive, quick to blame others for mistakes (she drops a bottle of olive oil on a staircase and makes her bandmates clean it up), determined not to give an inch to her colleagues ideas or to Jan Stevens’ routine yet insidious suggestions and notes, and angry when contradicted.

Rounding out the dysfunctional ensemble is Stones (Makis Papadimitriou), a man with an upset stomach. The shy, reticent, perpetually worried Stones documents the actions and performances of the group, does his best to remain an invisible presence, and endures the gastrointestinal misdiagnoses of the cruel and pompous art groupie Dr. Glock (Richard Bremmer). Mostly, though, he spends his time trying desperately to hold in his overwhelming and painful gas.

Also Read:
‘The Sandman': Here’s the First Footage of Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer (Video)

But Stones, at first presented as peripheral and potentially a source of mere flatulence-based comedy, is the opposite of a walking fart joke. His is the narrating voice, delivering a somewhat detached, Bressonian voiceover regarding the increasingly erratic activity within the confines of the institute as well as within himself. As his worsening condition weaves itself into the narrative, he becomes integral and acts as the catalyst for a shocking but intensely personal performance.

Not content simply to inject one recognizably hurting human being into a setting populated by archly drawn art-world caricatures, Strickland keeps his outlandish creatives tethered to reality, as each one reveals frailty, trauma, and the various yearnings that drove them into unusual working lives on the fringes of expression. Both Billy and Lamina have been romantically involved with Elle, both have perspectives of their own related to their shared work, and both are crashing up against the limits of finding oneself in thrall to a mentor. Butterfield’s and Labed’s performances, by turns bitter and wounded, resist the sidelines, with Mohamed working her now well-established camera-seducing sorcery, as the furious grande dame in their midst.

Mohamed, memorable as the witchy saleswoman in “In Fabric” and the carpenter who builds sex coffins in “The Duke of Burgundy,” is an angular, often mysterious regular in Strickland’s films, infusing everything she touches with stern humor and dark depth.

Also Read:
Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer to Star in Horror Film ‘All Fun and Games’ for AGBO

“Flux Gourmet” is thick with visual humor and isn’t above florid, absurdist critique of its subject matter — a resentful and quite silly guerrilla art group named The Mangrove of Snacks, bent on destruction, pops up from time to time to create violent havoc — but it never lands with a thud on the trite side of satire aimed at art-world excess. That isn’t the point.

Throughout his body of work Strickland has created complex, and frequently funny, characters placed in otherworldly scenarios, driven and frustrated by their own obsessions, stumbling through fraught desires and psychological fractures, and always in need of recognition or self-actualization. If they fail or meet their end in the process, they don’t exist simply to be mocked or tormented.

And then there are Strickland’s formal orchestrations. His planet of sound extends back to his first feature, 2009’s “Katalin Varga,” a rural folk tale of revenge whipped further into rage by its unexpected electronic score. His next, 2012’s “Berberian Sound Studio,” a horror film about sound itself, twists itself inside out with aural evocations of Italian Giallo.

Here, production designers Harold Chapman and Fletcher Jarvis, provide a lush, hermetically sealed environment where cinematographer Tim Sidell (“Berberian Sound Studio”) and Strickland’s editor Matyas Fekete (“The Duke of Burgundy”) collaborate with an extensive art department as well as a lengthy list of sound engineers and musicians (including Strickland himself, who contributed field recordings) all to thrilling, discordant effect.

In his “Notes on Sound,” Robert Bresson wrote: “A sound must never come to the help of an image, nor an image to the help of sound,” and “The ear goes more toward the within; the eye toward the outer.” Strickland, in directing his team, shares conceptual common ground with these aphorisms. Delicate sounds of leaves and slicing knives collide with chaotic blenders that recall electronic noise musician Merzbow. Frequently juxtaposed elements act in direct opposition to each other for maximum volume, friction, chaos, crunch and melancholy.

In the end, it’s a story set in a warped version of a space many people will never visit, one that also captures the universal real-world hunger for understanding that artists and people who support them work toward. Whatever their excesses, Strickland is on their side, much the same as David Cronenberg’s sympathy for his surgery-practicing artists in “Crimes of the Future.” He’s building a case for the function of seemingly esoteric art as a functional tool that can drive its participants — creators and viewers alike — toward transformation.

“Flux Gourmet” opens in U.S. theaters and on VOD June 24.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • NHL Draft: Avalanche's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Colorado Avalanche may be the team of the moment in the NHL, but they'll have to stock up their prospect pool if they want to sustain the success in the long run.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi