Flux Expanding It’s Decentralized Cloud Computing Network

HANOVER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2021 / Flux, a decentralized cloud computing network, is set for further expansion of its growing network with the announcement of several key initiatives. The network has grown to more than 1600+ nodes bringing network resources to a staggering 9,670 CPU cores, 29 terabytes RAM and 9,500 TB of storage. The network can deploy any hardened dockerized image globally and is currently hosting several decentralized apps, such as Coinbase Rosetta Nodes, Kadena cryptocurrency Nodes and the Dibi Fetch pricing oracle.

To further expand the Flux ecosystem Flux is set to launch several key initiatives during the month of July:

Twenty additional decentralized apps will be deployed on the network in twenty days starting on the 1st of July 2021.

A developer grants program will be launched to encourage developers to build premiere decentralized applications for deployment on the Flux network rewarding them with 100,000 Flux grants.

An XDAO decentralized governance model is set to launch empowering the Flux community to govern the network.

"Flux is at heart a community-driven, open-source decentralized alternative to corporate run cloud computing networks such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. The internet is currently in the hands of a few massive corporations. That's why Flux is essential to establish balance and ensure that the internet develops towards a decentralized future that empowers users and developers instead of a bleak future where the few control the many. These upcoming initiatives all add to that with a focus on empowering the people that use the network and build more decentralized app alternatives to the established corporate actors" comments Flux Co-Founder Dan Keller.

He adds; "With increasing concerns related to privacy, data ownership and other structural vulnerabilities and weaknesses of the established cloud networks there is a growing demand for this. The rapid growth of the Flux network is proof of this. From just May 1st until now, we've seen the number of nodes on the network grow by more than 25%. I think the decentralized future of the internet looks bright and I welcome anyone to join us in building it".

About Flux

The Flux Ecosystem is a suite of decentralized computing services and blockchain-as-a-service solutions which offer an interoperable, decentralized, AWS-like development environment. Flux utilizes a native POW blockchain (Proof of Work) coin to power this ecosystem, providing incentive for hardware hosters, governance on-chain, and bad actor mitigation via staking requirements for running hardware. The Flux operating system runs on top of Linux to provide the network with verified and benchmarked high-availability compute power and utilizes the blockchain to ensure transparency in governance operations.

Flux node operators can choose from three tiers of hardware requirements to stand up after providing the necessary Flux capital soft-locked in their wallet. This allows anyone to be rewarded for providing hardware to the network, from anywhere in the world.

