Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.21

Flushing Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:FFIC) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.21 per share on 24th of September. The dividend yield will be 3.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Flushing Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Flushing Financial's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 31.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Flushing Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.52 to US$0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. It's not great to see that Flushing Financial's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.3% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Flushing Financial's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Flushing Financial has the ability to continue this into the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Flushing Financial that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

