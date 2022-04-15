Fluorspar Market Report: Production, Suppliers, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·6 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Ares Strategic Mining Inc., Gobishoo Co., Kenya Fluorspar Company, Mexichem Fluor, Spedag S.A., Latin Metals & Minerals, Mexichem Fluor Comercial, Industrial Minera Comercial, Nitrocor, Koura Global, Canada Fluorspar Inc., Swarnim Gujarat Fluorspar Pvt. Ltd., Amania Mining Company, Maharashtra State Mining Corporation, Crowe, Shaowu Huang Shan Jing Mining Co., Kunshan Zhong Lianhai Trade Co., Yushan County Xinhai Fluorite Mining Industry Co., Noah Chemicals, BariteWorld, Seaforth Mineral & Ore Co., Steyuan Mineral Resources Group Ltd., Mil-Spec Industries, Sesa Fluorspar, NVJ Industries

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Fluorspar - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Fluorspar Market Statistics

Imports

$822.5 Million USD

Exports

$822.9 Million USD

Top Importers

China, the U.S., India

Top Exporters

China, Mongolia, Mexico

In 2021, after four years of growth, there was significant decline in the global fluorspar market, when its value decreased by -16.8% to $2.8B. Over the period under review, the total consumption indicated a moderate expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +2.6% over the last fourteen-year period. Over the period under review, the global market attained the maximum level at $3.3B in 2020, and then shrank remarkably in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Fluorspar Consumption by Country

China (4.8M tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of fluorspar consumption, accounting for 53% of total volume. Moreover, fluorspar consumption in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest consumer, Mexico (701K tonnes), sevenfold. REQUEST FREE DATA

In China, fluorspar consumption increased at an average annual rate of +4.5% over the period from 2007-2021. Production in Mexico increased with an average annual rate of +8.6% per year. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, China ($1.5B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Mexico ($193M). It was followed by India.

Fluorspar Production

Production of fluorspar was estimated at 9.2M tonnes in 2021. In general, the total production indicated a moderate increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.1% over the last fourteen years.

In value terms, fluorspar production totaled $2.8B in 2021 estimated in export prices. Overall, production, however, posted prominent growth from 2007-2021.

Production by Country

China (5.4M tonnes) remains the largest fluorspar producing country worldwide, accounting for 59% of total volume. Moreover, fluorspar production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Mexico (990K tonnes), fivefold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Mongolia (800K tonnes), with an 8.7% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in China stood at +3.8%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Mexico (+0.4% per year) and Mongolia (+5.5% per year).

Fluorspar Exports

In 2021, the amount of fluorspar exported worldwide skyrocketed to 3.1M tonnes, jumping by 59% against 2020 figures. Overall, total exports indicated mild growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.1% over the last fourteen-year period.

In value terms, fluorspar exports skyrocketed to $822M in 2021. Over the period under review, exports continue to indicate a pronounced expansion.

Exports by Country

China represented the major exporting country with an export of about 1.3M tonnes, which amounted to 43% of total volume. It was distantly followed by Mongolia (677K tonnes) and Mexico (289K tonnes), together generating a 31% share of total exports. The Netherlands (118K tonnes), Italy (110K tonnes), Canada (75K tonnes), Pakistan (71K tonnes), Morocco (65K tonnes), the U.S. (58K tonnes) and Germany (49K tonnes) occupied a little share of total supplies.

In value terms, the largest fluorspar supplying countries worldwide were China ($319M), Mongolia ($175M) and Mexico ($92M), together accounting for 71% of global exports. The Netherlands, Morocco, Canada, Pakistan, Germany, the U.S. and Italy lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 19%.

Among the main exporting countries, Canada (+79.0% per year) saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period 2007-2021, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average fluorspar export price amounted to $265 per tonne, reducing by -4.1% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Morocco ($441 per tonne), while Italy ($77 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Morocco, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Fluorspar Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of fluorspar was finally on the rise to reach 2.9M tonnes after two years of decline. In general, imports, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when imports increased by 25% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the peak figure at 3M tonnes in 2011. However, from 2012 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, fluorspar imports rose to $822M in 2021. Over the period under review, global imports attained the maximum at $885M in 2019.

Imports by Country

In 2021, China (738K tonnes), distantly followed by the U.S. (388K tonnes), India (270K tonnes), Italy (227K tonnes), Russia (195K tonnes) and Germany (176K tonnes) were the largest importers of fluorspar, together committing 69% of total purchases. The following importers - Turkey (108K tonnes), the Netherlands (94K tonnes), Japan (88K tonnes), Tunisia (73K tonnes), South Korea (54K tonnes), Indonesia (52K tonnes) and Canada (45K tonnes) - together made up 18% of total imports.

In value terms, China ($126M), the U.S. ($115M) and India ($98M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of purchases in 2021, together comprising 41% of global imports. These countries were followed by Italy, Germany, Russia, Japan, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Indonesia, Turkey, South Korea and Canada, which together accounted for a further 42%.

Indonesia recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average fluorspar import price amounted to $283 per tonne, growing by 4.1% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Indonesia ($443 per tonne), while China ($171 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Japan, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Fluorspar.

Related Links

Fluorspar Market

Natural Quartz Market

Gravel and Crushed Stone Market

Marble and Travertine Market

Construction Sands Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Adrian Griffin shares strategies for defending 76ers

    Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin shared what his mindset was filling in for Nick Nurse in the regular-season finale, what his job will be like before the playoffs start, and some early game-planning ideas for the Philadelphia 76ers. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.