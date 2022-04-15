Fluorspar Market Report: Production, Suppliers, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Ares Strategic Mining Inc., Gobishoo Co., Kenya Fluorspar Company, Mexichem Fluor, Spedag S.A., Latin Metals & Minerals, Mexichem Fluor Comercial, Industrial Minera Comercial, Nitrocor, Koura Global, Canada Fluorspar Inc., Swarnim Gujarat Fluorspar Pvt. Ltd., Amania Mining Company, Maharashtra State Mining Corporation, Crowe, Shaowu Huang Shan Jing Mining Co., Kunshan Zhong Lianhai Trade Co., Yushan County Xinhai Fluorite Mining Industry Co., Noah Chemicals, BariteWorld, Seaforth Mineral & Ore Co., Steyuan Mineral Resources Group Ltd., Mil-Spec Industries, Sesa Fluorspar, NVJ Industries

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Fluorspar - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Fluorspar Market Statistics

Imports $822.5 Million USD Exports $822.9 Million USD Top Importers China, the U.S., India Top Exporters China, Mongolia, Mexico

In 2021, after four years of growth, there was significant decline in the global fluorspar market, when its value decreased by -16.8% to $2.8B. Over the period under review, the total consumption indicated a moderate expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +2.6% over the last fourteen-year period. Over the period under review, the global market attained the maximum level at $3.3B in 2020, and then shrank remarkably in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Fluorspar Consumption by Country

China (4.8M tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of fluorspar consumption, accounting for 53% of total volume. Moreover, fluorspar consumption in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest consumer, Mexico (701K tonnes), sevenfold. REQUEST FREE DATA

In China, fluorspar consumption increased at an average annual rate of +4.5% over the period from 2007-2021. Production in Mexico increased with an average annual rate of +8.6% per year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Story continues

In value terms, China ($1.5B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Mexico ($193M). It was followed by India.

Fluorspar Production

Production of fluorspar was estimated at 9.2M tonnes in 2021. In general, the total production indicated a moderate increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.1% over the last fourteen years.

In value terms, fluorspar production totaled $2.8B in 2021 estimated in export prices. Overall, production, however, posted prominent growth from 2007-2021.

Production by Country

China (5.4M tonnes) remains the largest fluorspar producing country worldwide, accounting for 59% of total volume. Moreover, fluorspar production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Mexico (990K tonnes), fivefold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Mongolia (800K tonnes), with an 8.7% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in China stood at +3.8%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Mexico (+0.4% per year) and Mongolia (+5.5% per year).

Fluorspar Exports

In 2021, the amount of fluorspar exported worldwide skyrocketed to 3.1M tonnes, jumping by 59% against 2020 figures. Overall, total exports indicated mild growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.1% over the last fourteen-year period.

In value terms, fluorspar exports skyrocketed to $822M in 2021. Over the period under review, exports continue to indicate a pronounced expansion.

Exports by Country

China represented the major exporting country with an export of about 1.3M tonnes, which amounted to 43% of total volume. It was distantly followed by Mongolia (677K tonnes) and Mexico (289K tonnes), together generating a 31% share of total exports. The Netherlands (118K tonnes), Italy (110K tonnes), Canada (75K tonnes), Pakistan (71K tonnes), Morocco (65K tonnes), the U.S. (58K tonnes) and Germany (49K tonnes) occupied a little share of total supplies.

In value terms, the largest fluorspar supplying countries worldwide were China ($319M), Mongolia ($175M) and Mexico ($92M), together accounting for 71% of global exports. The Netherlands, Morocco, Canada, Pakistan, Germany, the U.S. and Italy lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 19%.

Among the main exporting countries, Canada (+79.0% per year) saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period 2007-2021, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average fluorspar export price amounted to $265 per tonne, reducing by -4.1% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Morocco ($441 per tonne), while Italy ($77 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Morocco, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Fluorspar Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of fluorspar was finally on the rise to reach 2.9M tonnes after two years of decline. In general, imports, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when imports increased by 25% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the peak figure at 3M tonnes in 2011. However, from 2012 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, fluorspar imports rose to $822M in 2021. Over the period under review, global imports attained the maximum at $885M in 2019.

Imports by Country

In 2021, China (738K tonnes), distantly followed by the U.S. (388K tonnes), India (270K tonnes), Italy (227K tonnes), Russia (195K tonnes) and Germany (176K tonnes) were the largest importers of fluorspar, together committing 69% of total purchases. The following importers - Turkey (108K tonnes), the Netherlands (94K tonnes), Japan (88K tonnes), Tunisia (73K tonnes), South Korea (54K tonnes), Indonesia (52K tonnes) and Canada (45K tonnes) - together made up 18% of total imports.

In value terms, China ($126M), the U.S. ($115M) and India ($98M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of purchases in 2021, together comprising 41% of global imports. These countries were followed by Italy, Germany, Russia, Japan, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Indonesia, Turkey, South Korea and Canada, which together accounted for a further 42%.

Indonesia recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average fluorspar import price amounted to $283 per tonne, growing by 4.1% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Indonesia ($443 per tonne), while China ($171 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Japan, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox



LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Fluorspar.

Related Links

Fluorspar Market

Natural Quartz Market

Gravel and Crushed Stone Market

Marble and Travertine Market

Construction Sands Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io



