Fluoroscopy Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Incidences of Pain Management and Trauma, and Gastrointestinal Disorders Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluoroscopy Equipment Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028 By Type (Fixed C-arms, Fluoroscopy Systems, Remote Controlled Systems, Patient-Side Controlled Systems, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is projected to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028. Due to the advantages of Fluoroscopy devices over image intensifiers, along with the use of fluoroscopy for pain management. Fluoroscopy is a method that allows experts/ analysts to obtain and analyze moving pictures during an X-ray procedure.

Real-time moving images can easily be taken and studied with the help of fluoroscopy equipment. This advantage is a major factor in the growth of Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market.

Moreover, a rising number of interventional radiology procedures require real-time imaging to be conducted for the diagnostics procedures which is a major factor responsible for the growth of Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market in the coming years.



Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in every six deaths. For the detection and diagnosis of Cancer, the procedure of identifying the cancerous cells in the body, the radiology department uses fluoroscopy equipment to get the real-time imaging process.

In the case of research regarding cancerous cells, proteins, or other carcinogens, real-time imaging provides a detailed and better understanding thereby driving the demand. The market is anticipated to grow on this factor in the coming years. Real-time imaging in the surgical process provides the opportunity for surgeons to perform the surgery with accuracy and monitor the conditions accordingly.



Increasing Incidences of Pain Management and Trauma, and gastrointestinal disorders



Global Fluoroscopy Equipment is expanding as a result of the increasing prevalence of various disorders like gastrointestinal and urological diseases. Fluoroscopy equipment is used to detect and diagnose such types of diseases. Injury is one of the leading causes of death among men and women aged 15 to 44, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Chronic liver conditions, pancreatitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease, gastritis, vascular intestinal disorders, and celiac disease are examples of gastrointestinal problems.

Story continues

Between 2000 and 2019, the incidence and mortality rates for all digestive cancers increased by 26% and 17%, respectively. A type of real-time X-ray is used in upper gastrointestinal radiography or gastro-intestinal tract radiography to make the diagnosis.

For instance, images of the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine are produced using contrast material based on barium. It can be used to accurately diagnose symptoms including pain, acid reflux, blood in the stool, and others, and is secure and non-invasive. Growing incidences of pain management, road traffic accidents, gastrointestinal disorders, and other diseases are supporting the growth of Global Fluoroscopy Equipment during the forecast period, 2024-2028.



Advantages of Fluoroscopy Equipment over Image Intensifiers



Fluoroscopy equipment has a variety of benefits over image intensifiers, including compact size and low radiation dose. The systems that use fluoroscopy technology are capable of producing images with better resolutions than their predecessors. The use of fluoroscopy technology will result in higher-quality, more reliable digital images. Unlike traditional image intensifiers, fluoroscopy equipment never deteriorates with time. They can deliver images with the same intensity while having a larger and more dynamic range than image intensifiers. Additionally, image intensifiers cause the field of view to shrink with increasing magnification, but fluoroscopy equipment does not.

Compared to image intensifiers, fluoroscopy has various benefits. Advantages include no image distortion, improved patient coverage, and increased sensitivity. These benefits have led to widespread hospital use of this radiological equipment. During the forecasted period, 2024-2028, the global fluoroscopy equipment market is expected to increase due to the development of additional technologies related to fluoroscopy equipment.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Type:

Fixed C-arms

Fluoroscopy Systems

Remote Controlled Systems

Patient-Side Controlled Systems

Others

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Application:

Diagnostics

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Urology & Nephrology

Others

Surgical

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Others

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Outlook



7. Europe Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Outlook



8. North America Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Outlook



9. South America Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Hologic, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Agfa-Gevaert Group

ADANI Systems, Inc.

Omega Medical Imaging, Inc.

Xcelsitas AG

