Fluid Power Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the fluid power equipment market are Bosch Rexroth AG, Crane Holdings, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Bucher Hydraulics GmbH, Daikin Industries Ltd, Fluid-Power Equipment Inc, Sparrows Offshore Group Limited, Fluid Systems Inc, Hydac GmbH, Hawe Hydraulik SE, Moog Inc, Casappa S.

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fluid Power Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370321/?utm_source=GNW
p.A, Circor International, Flowserve Corporation, Graco Inc, Christian Bürkert GmbH and Co, Dover Corporation, Alfa Laval, Colfax Ltd, and Applied Fluid Power.

The global fluid power equipment market is expected to grow from $ 25.62 billion in 2021 to $ 28.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The fluid power equipment market is expected to reach $ 36.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The fluid power equipment market consists of sales of fluid power equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to control, generate, and transmit power.Fluid power equipment refers to industrial machinery or components that use fluids such as liquids or gases to transmit power from one location to another.

They can produce high pressure and high force in compact volumes that can be monitored within a system by meters and gauges. These are used to push, lift, rotate, pull, or grip almost any load.

The main types of fluid power equipment are hydraulic and pneumatic hydraulics.Pneumatic hydraulics are fluid power equipment that involves the power transmitted by the controlled circulation of a pressurized fluid, typically a water-soluble oil or water–glycol mixture, to a motor, which converts it into a mechanical output capable of performing work on a load.

The different product types include pumps, motors, valves, cylinders, filters, accumulators, and others that are used in various applications such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, food processing, packaging, semiconductors, and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the field power equipment market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the fluid power equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

An increase in demand from the food and beverage industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the fluid power equipment market going forward.The food and beverage industry includes companies that are involved in the processing, packaging, and distribution of food materials and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Fluid power equipment is used in the food and beverage industry for processing, moving ingredients, and final packaging. For instance, according to Common Thread Collective, a US-based e-commerce growth agency, in 2020, there was a 51.6% year-over-year (YoY) increase in online purchasing of food and a 39.3% year-over-year (YoY) increase in purchasing beverages. Therefore, an increase in demand from the food and beverage industries is driving the growth of the fluid power equipment market.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are the key trends gaining popularity in the fluid power equipment market.Major companies operating in the fluid power equipment sector are focused on partnerships with other companies to increase product portfolio and lead the market.

For instance, in June 2022, Bosch Rexroth, a Germany-based engineering firm that provides hydraulic products partnered with AGILOX to open up the market for autonomous mobile robots.This partnership aimed to combine strong products and scale the global presence.

AGILOX is an Austria-based automation company. Similarly, in February 2022, Parker Hannifin Corporation, a US-based motion technologies company that develops hydraulic pumps and power systems partnered with Cummins Inc. to add connected engine solutions with Parker’s Mobile IoT platform. This partnership enables customers to receive real-time alerts and access diagnostic messages for Parker components and Cummins engines in a single dashboard. Cummins Inc. is a US-based company that manufactures filtration, engines, and power generation products.

In August 2021, Danfoss, a Denmark-based engineering company, acquired Eaton’s hydraulics business for a deal amount of $ 3.3 billion. Through this acquisition, Danfoss Group aimed to expand its presence in the mobile and industrial hydraulics sectors and increase its innovation capacity in fluid power hydraulics worldwide. Eaton is an Ireland-based power management company that produces fuel-efficient systems and power chain management tools and components.

The countries covered in the fluid power equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The fluid power equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fluid power equipment market statistics, including fluid power equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fluid power equipment market share, detailed fluid power equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fluid power equipment industry. This fluid power equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370321/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko exits game with apparent lower-body injury

    VANCOUVER — Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko left Vancouver's game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday with an apparent lower-body injury. He went down while making a save late in the first period and grabbed his right leg as Ryan Lomberg batted in the rebound to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead. Demko stayed down in the crease as a trainer came out to look at him. The goalie was helped off the ice and appeared to avoid putting any weight on his right leg. Spencer Martin took over Vancouver's crea

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy