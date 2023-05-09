How to make the fluffiest pancakes with this simple trick

Pancakes are an easy dish to execute for even the novice cook. In addition to their deliciousness, that is part of what makes them a staple at breakfast tables across the country. But as anyone who has sampled a few different pancakes knows, they’re not all created equal. If you don’t have the right tricks in your arsenal to take pancakes from average to amazing, you could be missing out on making the best pancakes ever! Here we’ll teach you how to create light, fluffy, and delicious pancakes with one simple trick. So, follow along and prepare to make pancakes the star of your next breakfast or brunch spread. Hint: It’s all in the eggs.

How to make pancakes fluffy

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp baking soda

1/8 tsp salt

1 egg

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

2 tbsp melted butter

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

Separate the egg white from the yolk.

In a small bowl, combine egg yolks, milk, and melted butter. For fluffier pancakes, use buttermilk. The acidity of buttermilk helps to tenderize the gluten in the flour, which results in fluffier pancakes. If you don’t have buttermilk, whole milk will give the pancakes a richer flavor, while skim milk will give them a lighter and fluffier feel.

In a large bowl, combine sifted flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Add wet ingredients to dry and mix to make batter. Don’t over mix. Pancake batter should be slightly lumpy.

In another bowl whip egg whites until soft and fluffy. It's easiest to use an electric hand mixer, but you can do this task by hand, too.

Slowly fold egg whites into batter.

Grease griddle with butter. To make this task easier, simply fold down one half of the foil or paper on a butter stick and wipe the other end across a warm griddle.

Add about 1/2 cup of batter to griddle to make one pancake. Wait for bubbles to form and pop on the top of the batter and the edges to set before flipping.

Let the second side cook for a few minutes before transferring to plate. Cover to keep warm while the rest of your pancakes cook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to make fluffy pancakes with one simple trick