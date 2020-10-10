Are Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

Does the October share price for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$14.8m US$12.4m US$11.0m US$10.3m US$9.86m US$9.63m US$9.54m US$9.55m US$9.61m US$9.72m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -24.42% Est @ -16.43% Est @ -10.83% Est @ -6.92% Est @ -4.18% Est @ -2.26% Est @ -0.91% Est @ 0.03% Est @ 0.68% Est @ 1.14% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8% US$13.8 US$10.7 US$8.8 US$7.6 US$6.8 US$6.1 US$5.6 US$5.2 US$4.9 US$4.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$74m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$9.7m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.8%– 2.2%) = US$178m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$178m÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= US$84m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$158m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$2.6, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Fluent as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.928. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

