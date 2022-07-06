Fluence Announces India Technology Centre, Underscoring Commitment to the Region and Execution of Global Product Strategy

Fluence Energy, Inc.
·5 min read
Fluence Energy, Inc.
Fluence Energy, Inc.

Fluence India Technology Centre, located in Bangalore, will serve as an engineering centre of excellence for supporting customers globally and in India

Fluence India Technology Centre

The Fluence India Technology Centre supports the company’s global product strategy by growing engineering capabilities and scaling global talent, and strengthens Fluence’s local presence in India.
The Fluence India Technology Centre supports the company’s global product strategy by growing engineering capabilities and scaling global talent, and strengthens Fluence’s local presence in India.

BANGALORE, India, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (Nasdaq: FLNC), a global market leader in energy storage products, services, and digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced the opening of a new global technology centre in Bangalore. The Fluence India Technology Centre supports the execution of the company’s global product strategy by growing engineering capabilities and scaling global talent and strengthens Fluence’s local presence in the country.

The Fluence India Technology Centre marks a significant milestone for Fluence, becoming the company’s first technology centre based entirely in Asia. This complements existing technology teams in North America and Europe. Together, the company’s technology centre teams support Fluence’s regionally focused operational model and create a strong foundation for new product introductions and regionalized product support.

With the launch of this technology centre, we will enhance our product offerings, engineering capabilities, and further demonstrate our core competencies in battery-based energy storage products and software,” said Fluence SVP & Chief Product Officer Rebecca Boll. “This team will be key to the expansion of our sixth generation product line, which is delivering a range of critical grid services to customers around the world, as well as the creation of next generation products.”

Fluence’s team of technical experts in Bangalore will support the company’s global sales and growth objectives for all major product lines and enable flexibility and speed in product development. As the company’s largest global technology team, employees at the India Technology Centre are working in the areas of enclosure, battery, and inverter engineering, software quality assurance, product management, and more. Additionally, the technology centre will support the delivery of products to the Fluence India joint venture with ReNew Power and support the full lifecycle of their storage systems.

“India has an ambitious renewable energy capacity target of 500 GW by 2030. Fluence is committed to supporting India in the clean energy transition and our technology centre and joint venture with ReNew are just the beginning,” said Fluence SVP & President, APAC Jan Teichmann. “Our investment in the region will enable us to partner with customers locally, develop expertise in local market requirements, drive product development for the region, and support the long-term growth of energy storage in India.”

Fluence’s flagship battery-based energy storage project in India was deployed in 2019 at a Tata Power (TPDDL) substation in Delhi. The 10 MW / 10 MWh project was developed by AES and Mitsubishi and is the largest energy storage system in South Asia.

About Fluence:

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statement

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the anticipated engineering services that Fluence Technology Centre India may provide to Fluence customers in India and the globe.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Fluence’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences in expected results include but are not limited to the following: actual use of the technology centre services by customers in practice, the ability to adequately answer Fluence customers questions and assist them in the maintenance and operation of their energy storage systems in real time, and the technology centre’s ability to run and operate without any defects or errors. Fluence cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information about factors that could materially affect Fluence is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Fluence disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and projections could differentiate materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Adele Zhang
Head of Marketing & Communications, APAC
+61 406529688
Adele.Zhang@fluenceenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Lexington May
Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
+1 713-909-5629
InvestorRelations@fluenceenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c937377-d953-4d07-aa27-7ccb82018645


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Couple fined $1,500 for parking in own driveway

    For decades, Judy and Ed Craine parked their car in the driveway in front of their San Francisco home. Parking in the Golden City can be tricky with its steep hills and busy streets, and the Craines say they were lucky to have a spot that's all their own for the past 36 years. The Craines told ABC-affiliate KGO-TV that the San Francisco Planning Department is enforcing a decades-old section of code that bans motor vehicles of all kinds from being parked on a carpad or setback in front of a house unless it's accompanied by a garage or cover.

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Canadian women look to get offence firing at CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico

    After being held to six goals in six games this year, the Canadian women's soccer team is looking to kick its offence into higher gear at the CONCACAF W Championship. And there's plenty on the line as Canada, the defending Olympic champion currently ranked sixth in the world, open Tuesday night against No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago in Monterrrey, Mexico. The eight-team tournament, which runs through July 18, serves as the qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean for both the 2023 Wo

  • Dubas, Maple Leafs need to turn slim draft pickings into value

    Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas will no doubt be busy at the 2022 NHL Draft as he seeks to add value to the Leafs roster, despite only have three total picks, as he did in 2021.&nbsp;

  • Lukaku returns to Inter, but what went wrong with Chelsea?

    Romelu Lukaku has come back to Inter after a disappointing year with Chelsea, so what went wrong?

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Island-born wrestler Hannah Taylor wins gold at international competition in her hometown

    Wrestler Hannah Taylor has now won gold for her hometown in her hometown. Eighty-five wrestlers from across Canada, the U.S., South Korea and Jamaica took to the mat Saturday at the Canada Cup of Wrestling in Summerside. The one-day tournament is meant to give Canadian wrestlers experience facing competition from other countries. The 24-year-old Taylor, a two-time silver medallist at the Pan American Wrestling Championships, has participated in the event multiple times. But this is the first tim

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.

  • Canada Soccer makes new compensation offer to its national teams

    Canada Soccer says it has made a new compensation offer to its men's and women's national teams. "While we will continue to negotiate confidentially with our men's national team — as a willing and respectful partner — we are happy to inform the public that a revised proposal was sent on 23 June 2022," Canada Soccer said in a statement Monday. "We remain confident that an agreement will be made in due course." The governing body also said an offer was made the same day to the women's team, saying

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • National karate championship in St. John's a 'fantastic success' for associations, athletes alike

    For the first time in 16 years, Newfoundland and Labrador hosted the national championships in karate over the long weekend. The event brought between 500 and 600 athletes from across the country as well as over 2,000 spectators and officials to the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. The event was a success for Karate Newfoundland and Labrador, says president and coach Nathaniel Besso. Besso believes hosting a championship is an important step for the province to instill the passion for the spor

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a