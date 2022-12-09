Flu, RSV, COVID spiking in Kansas and Missouri. Hospitals reaching capacity

Flu-like illnesses like COVID-19, RSV, the flu and other viruses are on the rise in Kansas City and beyond. This week’s data shows COVID-19 cases continuing to increase in all five counties and two cities that make up the metro area.

Data reported on Tuesday shows that there have been 1,643 new cases reported in the metro in the past week. That’s higher than the 1,309 cases reported the previous week and 997 the week prior.

Local experts have warned of an increase in viral illness around the metro as flu season coincides with an RSV outbreak and colder weather causes more residents to gather indoors. Children’s Mercy Hospital is already at capacity with sick patients, and other hospitals are starting to feel the strain as well.

How are hospitals holding up against the surge in viral illness?

As of Thursday morning, the University of Kansas Health System reported having 45 patients with active COVID-19 infections, five of whom are in the ICU.

“Our number of active infections has gone up from the past couple of weeks, where it has been in the mid-20’s to low 30’s,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, the hospital’s medical director of infection prevention and control in a Thursday news briefing.

Mid-America Regional Council data shows that hospital beds in the metro area are filled at around 82.5% capacity as of Monday, Dec. 5. COVID-19 patients make up just over 5% of the total bed capacity in the metro.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment tracks two metrics of “flu-like illness,” which Hawkinson said includes COVID-19, RSV and other viruses that cause fever and either a cough or sore throat.

The percentage of patients exhibiting these symptoms has skyrocketed in recent weeks, far surpassing the positivity rates of the past two years. The graphs below show the presence of flu-like illness in clinics, emergency rooms and other healthcare facilities around Kansas.

This graph shows the percentage of patients seen with influenza-like illness at local family practices, emergency departments, student health centers and pediatric offices as reported through their partnership with the CDC.

This graph shows the percentage of emergency department visits for influenza-like illness throughout Kansas. 116 of Kansas’ total 138 emergency departments contribute data to this graph.

Should I get vaccinated even if I’ve already been sick?

Hawkinson recommended getting vaccinated for the flu and for COVID-19 amid recent surges in both viruses. This is true even if you have recently been sick with a flu-like illness.

“For influenza, it is recommended that you still get that influenza vaccine even if you’ve had it (recently),” Hawkinson said. That’s because the flu shot offers protection against four strains of the flu— and even if you’ve been sick already, the vaccine can help prevent you from getting reinfected with a different strain.

The same is true for COVID-19.

“It is still recommended that if you’ve had COVID-19, that you do get updated with a booster if you haven’t already,” Hawkinson added. “That can be done as early as the ten days when you’re out of isolation… but there is also the consideration from the CDC that you can wait up to 90 days after having the acute illness before getting your booster.”

Here’s where to find flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Kansas City.

Do you have more questions about staying safe during the latest viral surge? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.