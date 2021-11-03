Flu deaths drop dramatically in Australia due to Covid measures with one type possibly eliminated

Photograph: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Deaths from flu and other respiratory infections in Australia have dropped significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new data.

The latest release of Australian Bureau of Statistics mortality data shows that two people died of influenza in July – the first deaths from the viral infection in Australia for an entire year.

The figures come as research by Doherty Institute scientists suggests that one of the four main kinds of influenza virus that cause seasonal epidemics may have become extinct due to Covid-19 health measures.

As of 10 October, there have only been 550 cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza recorded by the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System this year, with the federal health department noting that “activity in the community remains at historically low levels in 2021”.

In the 2020 influenza season, there were just 21,266 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases, compared to the year before when there were 313,033 influenza cases and 953 deaths.

In Australia, there were 1,276 deaths recorded from all respiratory diseases in July, the latest month for which figures are available. Modelling by the Actuaries Institute, a professional body, predicted 1,600 deaths for the same period if the Covid pandemic had not occurred.

Jennifer Lang, chair of the Actuaries Institute’s working group on Covid, said pandemic-related public health measures were likely the cause of the drop.

“It’s the fact that we’ve taken steps to avoid infection from Covid, which has helped us to avoid being affected by a whole lot of other respiratory diseases,” she said.

“It’s impossible to be absolutely certain because this is one of those statistical things that might just have happened, but certainly this has been the lowest level of respiratory death in the time that we’ve looked at.”

Lang said flu cases have been down worldwide. “It’s been all of the different measures that people are taking to avoid mixing which has reduced the level of flu in circulation worldwide. A lot of health professionals are watching carefully to see what happens as people start mixing again.”

A recent study led by Doherty Institute researchers, published in Nature Reviews Microbiology, has suggested that the “suppressive conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic” may have either strongly suppressed or completely wiped out a lineage of influenza B virus.

Known as B/Yamagata, the lineage is one of two that usually results in seasonal illness, but it has not been definitively detected since April 2020.

The study’s authors noted that pandemic-related behavioural changes such as social distancing, mask wearing, and travel restrictions were major factors contributing to a global drop in influenza incidence.

The Doherty Institute’s Prof Ian Barr, the co-author of another influenza paper currently under review, said B/Yamagata’s extinction “may well reduce the amount of influenza B that circulates”.

A woman wears exercises by the Yarra river in Melbourne during lockdown. Measures taken to avoid Covid reduced other respiratory diseases, experts say. Photograph: Diego Fedele/Getty Images

“We probably need to wait at least another year before we could be confident that it’s gone,” he said.

Northern hemisphere bracing for flu season

Barr, also deputy director of the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza, said the closure of international borders has been a key reason for the drop in flu cases throughout the pandemic.

He believes the relaxation of travel restrictions “will increase – definitely – the number of cases of influenza in the northern hemisphere in their coming winter”.

In the UK, the health service is aiming to immunise a record 35 million people with the seasonal influenza vaccine – more than half the country’s population – amid fears that the winter flu season could be particularly deadly.

It was difficult to determine how severe the next flu seasons – in both the northern and southern hemispheres – would be, Barr said.

In Australia, the reopening of international borders meant there was potential for out-of-season flu outbreaks, he added. Last summer, Australian hospitals noted unseasonably high rates of respiratory syncytial virus in children.

“With influenza, we had a big year in 2019,” Barr said. “That started very early in the year – February or March – and so that is a possibility to happen again.”

Barr noted, however, that because influenza cases were down globally, it could also take time for infections to rise in Australia.

“People should consider influenza vaccination in 2022 even if they didn’t get it in 2021, because of the increased risk.”

The four-component seasonal flu vaccine selected for use in the 2022 southern hemisphere flu season will include B/Yamagata.

But if the lineage is truly extinct, flu vaccines in future could be simplified down to three components, to protect against two strains of influenza A and a lineage of influenza B known as B/Victoria.

“That may make the virus quicker and easier to make, and cheaper,” Barr said.