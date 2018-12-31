Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa: American makes light work of kickboxing sensation

Floyd Mayweather made another comeback from retirement to easily beat Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa in a bizarre one-off exhibition match in Tokyo.

The undefeated boxer won in his first match since beating UFC star Conor McGregor by unanimous decision in August 2017.

Mayweather’s decision to return to the ring and take part in a total mismatch attracted criticism from those within the sport, including Amir Khan who said his “jokes fights” are “hurting boxing”.

The American billed the fight as the “highest paid exhibition ever”, but the event, which place on the RZIN 14 MMA card, will not go on either fighter’s record. Re-live the action below:

PREVIEW

TV and live stream information

The event will not be shown live on TV in the UK, but fans can order the show live on FITE TV for $24.99 here.

When is it?

The fight tops a packed undercard in Japan and the two are expected to begin their ring walks before midday in the UK.

Rules

The exhibition fight will be contested over three, three minute rounds under boxing rules, Rizin confirmed last month.

Both Mayweather and Nasukawa will both wear eight ounce Rizin gloves and the result will not go on either fighter’s boxing or MMA records.

How much will Mayweather earn?

Mayweather revealed on Instagram that he expects to make $9m from the fight, working out at $1m per-minute of boxing. “What if I told you I was making $9,000,000 for 9 minutes of sparring in Tokyo Japan would you do the same if you were me?” he wrote. “I like to call it a 9 minute walk thru.”

Undercard

Tenshin Nasukawa vs Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Kyoji Horiguchi vs Darrion Caldwell

Kanna Asakura vs Ayaka Hamasaki

Rena Kubota vs Samantha Jean-Francois

Yusuke Yachi vs Johnny Case

Ulka Sasaki vs Manel Kape

Yuki Motoya vs Justin Scoggins

Nobumitsu Osawa vs Tofik Musaev

Jiri Prochazka vs Brandon Halsey

Justyna Haba vs Shinju Nozawa Auclair

Damien Brown vs Daron Cruickshank

Mika Nagano vs Miyuu Yamamoto

Gabi Garcia vs Barbara Nepomuceno

Kazuyuki Miyata vs Erson Yamamoto