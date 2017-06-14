Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Has a Date

Mayweather Promotions has received approval for an August date for a potential showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Though it doesn't mean all the details have been ironed out, Mayweather Promotions received approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for an Aug. 26 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“Per NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell, a request made by Mayweather Promotions to promote a boxing event on Aug. 26 at MGM Grand Garden Arena has been approved,” according to an ESPN.com report.

“The date is officially reserved by Mayweather Promotions, and multiple sources have previously informed ESPN.com that is the target date for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.”

No one is yet making an announcement that a deal for the fight has been inked, but requesting a date and receiving approval is a significant indicator that the fight is expected to happen.

A bout of this magnitude, however, involves many details that could make or break the deal at any moment. While McGregor and the UFC ironed out their side of the equation weeks ago, the larger part of the negotiations, getting the Mayweather side to come to terms with the McGregor/UFC side, is reportedly ongoing.

